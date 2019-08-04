Mayor kicks off the Summer Policing Plan

IRVINGTON, NJ — On Wednesday, July 17, at 1 p.m., in front of Town Hall at 1 Civic Square, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and Irvington Director of Public Safety Tracy Bowers officially launched the Summer Policing Plan, which has successfully reduced violent crime and has led to completely homicide-free summers in the township over the past three summers. Confirmed guests and speakers included, but were not limited to, Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker; Assemblyman Ralph Caputo; Bradley Cohen, FBI assistant special agent in charge; Ted Stephens, Essex County prosecutor; members of the Irvington Municipal Council and many more.

Every year, the plan is updated to reflect the current circumstances in the township, and this year is no different. For the first time ever, Vauss and Bowers have identified a team of police officers and firefighters who will be patrolling the community to hear directly from residents what their issues and concerns are. The goal is to enhance the ways in which police and fire can better serve and protect the Irvington community.

As a part of this summer initiative, Vauss and Bowers are unveiling a fleet of new police vehicles that will be ready for use immediately.

Last year, Irvington experienced no homicides and fewer major crimes than summer of 2017, which made 2018 one of the safest on record.