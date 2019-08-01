Bloomfield Council to dissolve rec board

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Township Council will be dissolving its board of recreation commissioners and Cultural Commission in an effort to downsize its government. The organizations will be replaced by a single advisory committee.

First readings of ordinances eliminating the board and commission were passed unanimously Monday, July 22. The second readings are expected Monday, Aug. 19.

“The work will be more streamlined,” Michael Sceurman, director of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, said in a recent telephone interview.

Current recreation commissioners will be reappointed by the mayor to staggered terms of one, two or three years; the term was previously five years. The commissioners will direct subcommittees, one of which will be cultural affairs, and other possible subcommittees will be discussed, according to Sceurman.

“Somebody from the Cultural Commission will possibly serve as well,” he said. “All the people on the cultural commission will be in a subcommittee.”

The subcommittees will provide advice to the recreation director regarding facilities, awards and community engagement, cultural affairs, policies and procedures. The subcommittees will be comprised of township residents in nonvoting positions.

“We’re streamlining two into one and working toward the same goal,” Sceurman said.