IHS wins 2019 Essex County Consumer Bowl

IRVINGTON, NJ — For the 11th straight year, the Irvington High School Consumer Bowl Team has won the Essex County Championship. The county competition took place on Friday, Feb. 8, at West Caldwell Tech High School. Irvington High School competed against the following Essex County Vocational/Technical Schools: Newark Tech., Payne Tech. and West Caldwell.

The annual event, sponsored by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, featured students competing in a fun, Jeopardy-style game-show format to test their knowledge about consumer laws and fraud. The students that participate in the consumer bowl competition learn valuable information that they can use to protect themselves and their families.

Stephen Danso said, “I never traveled out of the country, but learned about how to avoid travel scams, and I can pass that information on to my family.” Team captain Eugenia Ampfo added, “I never participate in a team competition before Consumer Bowl. This competition has taught me about relying on my teammates. I share what I learn with my dad. This experience has made me an informed consumer.”

Joseph Romano, team adviser, said, “We faced stiff competition from Passaic County Technical Institute at the 2018 Northern Region Championship. We are looking forward to facing them and the other county winners at the region competition on April 8. We anticipate a tough match, but our team is committed to studying in preparation for the event. I want to thank Ms. Melanie Hazim, Ms. Dulcelina Pena and the entire staff of the Division of Consumer Affairs for sponsoring the Consumer Bowl Competition.” Congratulations to Eugenia Ampofo, captain, and members Jersey Ibe, Bernice Owusu, Frank Peprah and Steven Danso.