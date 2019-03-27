Irish eyes are smiling when Gallagher performs

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Ian Gallagher, a singer who easily connects his audience to Irish history, the melodies he sings and the American stars who once performed them, came to the Bloomfield Public Library on Saturday afternoon, March 23. His one-hour performance was part of a monthly musical offering by the library, where presentations highlight a holiday or monthlong observance. Gallagher’s appearance at the Little Theatre, in the basement of Children’s Library, was to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day.

“Ian is not an Irish name,” he told the audience. “Does anyone know what it is?”

The group that had come to hear him was pretty sharp and, right away, someone called out that it was a Scottish name.

“We’re going to do a song that everybody knows,” Gallagher said and began “It’s a Great Day for the Irish.”

“It’s a great day for the Irish/ It’s a great day for fair./The sidewalks of New York are thick with blarney/For sure you’d think New York was Old Killarney!”

He asked if anyone knew from what movie that song came. A man against the back wall said “Little Nellie Kelly,” a movie from 1940.

“Who sang it?” Gallagher asked.

“Judy Garland,” was the same person’s reply.

Gallagher was happy.

“That’s the first time anyone has known that since I’ve been singing it,” he said.

He began another song, “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral (That’s an Irish lullaby).”

“Over in Killarney, many years ago/My mother sang a song to me in tones so sweet and low/just a simple little ditty in her good old Irish way/And I’d give the world if she could sing that song to me today/Too-ra-loo-ra-loo-ral.”

“Does anyone know where that song’s from?” Gallagher asked.

The guy in the back of the house nailed it again: “Going My Way,” he said, a movie from 1944.

Gallagher followed up with “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” and “My Wild Irish Rose.”

“And now for the bad news,” Gallagher said. “They really aren’t Irish songs. They were from Tin Pan Alley and mostly written by Jewish composers for vaudeville.”

He wanted to know if anyone in the audience was Irish. One woman was. Her name was Kathleen. Gallagher went on.

“In Ireland, if you’re the oldest son, you’re named after your father and your middle initial is from your grandfather,” he said.

Gallagher was born near Belfast, Northern Ireland, and was a British subject.

“At one time, I had an Irish, British and American passport,” he said.

Then he announced “a real Irish song” and sang the ballad, “The Star of the County Down.”

“Near Bainbridge town in the County Down/One morning last July/Down a boreen green came a sweet colleen/And she smiled as she passed me by/From Bantry Bay up to Derry Quay/From Galway to Dublin Town/No maid I’ve seen like the brown colleen/That I met in the County Down.”

Next sung was “Molly Malone.” He said this was a mythical figure — to Dublin what the Statue of Liberty is to America.

“In Dublin’s fair city/Where girls are so pretty/I first set my eyes on sweet Molly Malone/As she pushed her wheelbarrow/Through streets broad and narrow/Crying, “cockles and mussels, alive, alive oh!”

Gallagher said there is a statue of Molly Malone on Grafton Street, “the Rodeo Drive of Dublin.” The statue is of a woman pushing a cart full of shellfish.

“They created a statue for her,” Gallagher said. “There was a controversy because her dress was too low. The statue was given the nickname, ‘the tart with the cart.’”

The town fathers responded to the controversy by putting a shawl around her shoulders.

“But she’s been returned to her former glory,” Gallagher said.

The statue has been moved to the Customs Building, because a subway under Grafton Street is being constructed, he said.

Gallagher wanted to know if anyone had seen the recent news when the progressive Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar, introduced his boyfriend to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Gallagher thought this was funny, but no one had seen it. He said Mrs. Pence was not at the introduction.

“The prime minister is half Indian and half Irish,” he said.

Gallagher asked for the name of the greatest American purveyor of Irish music. Someone said Bing Crosby. He was right and Gallagher sang “Dear Old Donegal,” a Crosby tune.

“It seems like only yesterday/I sailed from out of Cork/A wanderer from Erin’s isle/I landed in New York/There wasn’t a soul to greet me there/A stranger on your shore/But Irish luck was with me here/And riches came galore.”

Gallagher commended the audience for being such a relaxed crowd, “but a little too sober for my liking.” He then sang “Danny Boy.”

“Oh Danny boy the pipes the pipes are calling/From glen to glen and down the mountain side/The summer’s gone and all the flowers dying/’Tis you ’tis you must go and I must bide.”

Gallagher said he is often asked about the history of “Danny Boy.” But he did not know any and thought the song could mean anything. He asked if anyone had ever been to Galway. Someone had.

“That’s my favorite city,” Gallagher said. “It’s a university town. It’s the old Ireland.”

Gaelic is spoken in the vicinity of Galway, he said.

“It was never colonized by the British,” he said. “Oliver Cromwell came to Ireland. If you didn’t get in line, you had to go to hell or Connacht.”

Cromwell, who lived from 1599 to 1658, was the lord protector of England, Scotland and Ireland, from 1653 to 1658. He forced the Irish people to settle in a poor province in the west of Ireland known as Connacht; either that or face death, epitomized by the phrase to which Gallagher referred: “go to hell or Connacht.”

He said the British needed land for cattle and removed the Irish people from their land.

“Read Leon Uris’s ‘Trinity,’ he said. “It’s an accurate history of Ireland. The potato famine is a myth.”

In addition to Crosby, Gallagher said the Clancy Brothers popularized Irish music. This group was comprised of three brothers and a fourth singer. The group was given an appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in the early ‘60s, he said. It was a spot that was only to last a few minutes, but on that night, there was a snowstorm that forced scheduled performers to miss the date. Consequently, the quartet performed for more than 20 minutes to fill in the time.

“And they were bonafide stars the next day,” Gallagher said.

He ended a memorable hour with “Good Bless America,” with everyone free to join in.