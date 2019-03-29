Another A-list tenant plants roots at ON3

NUTLEY, NJ — Quest Diagnostics, a leading provider of diagnostic information services, held a groundbreaking ceremony March 6 at the ON3 campus in commemoration of what will be the network’s largest laboratory facility come 2021.

The 250,000-square-foot flagship laboratory is expected to be operational in early 2021 on the Clifton side of the development, according to Chief Executive Officer Steve Rusckowski, and will employee more than 1,100 workers upon its completion.

“Our new flagship laboratory will enable us to empower better health through a comprehensive testing menu, faster turnaround and additional capacity to serve more patients and clients,” Rusckowski said at the ceremony.

The new lab will also provide enhanced diagnostic information services to more than 40 million people in New Jersey, six other states and the District of Columbia.

“It’s going to be an inspiring facility that will really be a state-of-the-art design,” Rusckowski said, adding that one-third of adults in the United States visit a Quest laboratory each year.

He also mentioned that about 70 percent of health care decision making is based upon information provided by Quest, stating that the services Quest provides “really do matter in terms of what happens in health care.”

Rusckowski told the crowd that this lab will be similar to a Marlborough, Mass., facility in terms of design, layout and automation technology.

“This lab will be building off of what we learned from our lab of the future in Massachusetts,” he said. “It will incorporate a lot of the innovations that we learned from that building. … We are going to be bringing to this facility our latest thinking around that.”

ON3 – a 116-acre campus located at the pharmaceutical giant Hoffmann La-Roche’s former property along Route 3 in Nutley and Clifton – is already home to the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian Graduate School of Medicine and Seton Hall’s College of Nursing and School of Health and Medical Sciences.

Ralph Lauren Corp. signed a lease to relocate its Lyndhurst operations to the ON3 campus in December of last year and is expected to fully occupy their space by the end of 2019. The development also expects to bring a 255-room hotel and an 80,000-square-foot medical building to the site.

ON3 hopes to serve as a showplace for the “new urbanist” philosophy that is driving the suburban municipalities to redesign their downtowns, according to the development’s website.

Before officials dug ceremonial shovels into the ground, Rusckowski presented the Boys & Girls Club of New Jersey with a check for $15,000.

“Their programs and services inspire and enable many young people to realize their full potential to be caring, productive and responsible citizens,” he said of the non-profit organization. “Quest is happy to be partnering with the club, who actually are the future of this country, town and state.”