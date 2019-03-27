Nutley Boy Scouts to collect food donations

NUTLEY, NJ — On Saturday, March 30 local Boy Scout troop and Cub Scout packs, working in conjunction with the Nutley Rotary Club, will be conducting their annual food drive for the Nutley Food Pantry, which is at the Nutley Family Service Bureau Annex, 169 Chestnut St. in Nutley. Personal care items for the care pantry at Vincent United Methodist Church will be also be accepted. The pantry accepts all non-perishable groceries, but not expired cans, so check expiration dates before donating items. Cans and plastic jars are easier to handle than glass jars. Some suggestions for food donations are stew, chili, hash, tuna, soups, chunky soups, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, jelly, hot/cold cereal, coffee, tea, and baby formula/food.

The need this time of the year is especially great. During February the local pantry served more than 150 families, including nearly 300 children. More than 3,000 food items were required. The food pantry at the Family Service Bureau in Nutley is one of the largest in Essex County. Last year Nutley Scouts collected more than 27,700 items for the food pantry according to former Commissioner Walt Smith, Pack 141 chairman and chairman of the project.

“This is always an exhausting day, but a great way to teach the Scouts, especially the young Cub Scouts, the meaning of helping others,” said Smith.

The project has grown from collecting 3,405 items in 2007 to 10,653 in 2013 to 17,475 in 2016 to 22,425 in 2017 to 27,745 last year.

The campaign was launched on “Bag Distribution Day” the weekend of March 13 when Scouts distributed bags to residences in Nutley. The Scouts return to residences on the following week, “Bag Collection Day,” to retrieve the bags filled with donated non perishable items. If a Scout does not contact a home, donations may be dropped off at Franklin Reformed Church on March 30 between 10:30 AM and 2 PM.

You may also call a Scout representative at 973-931-2686. Trader Joe’s along with Investors Bank donated all of the bags for use in the drive.

After Saturday March 30, donations may be dropped off at the Nutley Family Service Bureau Annex, 169 Chestnut Street.

Scouts will also be outside Nutley Park ShopRite on March 30 to accept donations from residents. Cub Scout Packs 141 and 142 along with Boy Scout Troops 147 will be participating.

“We are tremendously grateful for the continued support that the Nutley Scouts and community members provide to programs like the NFSB Food Pantry. The Food Pantry has been relying on donations from this project to stock the shelves. Year after year the Scouts and those who donate help to keep it going” said Eileen Painter, executive director of the Nutley Family Service Bureau. We’d like to remind Nutley residents that participation in the program is confidential. Qualification is on a case by case basis. We encourage those who are in need of food assistance to reach out and speak to a staff member at 973-667-1884 or read more about the program on our website at www.nutleyfamily.org.

Scouting for Food is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Scouting for Food began as a service project for the St. Louis Area Council in 1985 and was adopted by the National Organization in 1988 when 1 million Scouts collected an estimated 65 million cans of nonperishable food. This year marks the 32nd year of this great event. Every year, thousands of Scouts and adult volunteers spend two Saturdays doing a “good turn.”

Across the country, in many councils and districts, thousands of troops and packs with millions of Scouts involved collect tens of millions of pounds of food which is distributed to needy neighbors. Scouting for Food is the nation’s largest one-day food drive, raising 15 percent of area food pantries’ yearly supply and feeding the hungry in the community for three months. The Nutley Scouting for Food effort supplies more than 80 percent of the food for the entire year for the Nutley Pantry. Every time a Cub Scouts recites the Cub Scout pledge he promises to help others and in the Boy Scout Promise, a Boy Scout promises to help other people at all times. By participating in a Scouting for Food program, Scouts get a step closer to fulfilling those words.