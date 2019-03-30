TC unanimously approves Toomey’s redevelopment plan

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Township Committee unanimously passed a redevelopment plan for 104 Baker St., the former site of Toomey’s Automotive, at its March 19 meeting. Developed by planner Paul Grygiel, of Phillips Preiss Grygiel Planning and Real Estate Consultants LLC, the plan was approved by the Maplewood Planning Board before reaching the Township Committee.

The plan allows for retail space on the first floor of the building, which will replace the current building that is slated for demolition. The upper two floors would contain up to 11 residential apartments, each of which would have a minimum of one parking spot and a maximum of 1.5 parking spots.

The Planning Board approved the plan with three proposed amendments, which Mayor Vic DeLuca, Committeewoman Nancy Adams and Committeeman Greg Lembrich said they did not support. The first amendment suggested that the plan maintain the architectural style of Baker Street, the second asked that all four sides of the building be considered frontage and the third asked that the setbacks of the building be clarified on all sides. According to DeLuca, the Township Committee did not make the proposed changes to the ordinance, but will bring up the recommendations during discussions with the developer.

“There is no architectural style on Baker Street,” DeLuca said at the meeting. “And I think we should be open to contemporary design. There’s no special design in the village. It’s a wonderful place, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be contemporary and be wonderful too.”

Adams said that she does not want to lock the potential developer into a specific type of architecture.

“We’ve had two public meetings on this, we’ve made amendments to the redevelopment plan for this site and taken into consideration the input from the residents and from professionals,” she said at the meeting. “I agree with our planner in that the tradition of most redevelopment plans, in my experience, is not to lock design down to such extremes.”

Committeeman Dean Dafis said the plan is flexible enough to change in the future but provides guidelines that are useful.

“I do believe what we have is a redevelopment plan that is a really nice framework for where we are in the process,” he said. “It’s flexible enough to work with an interested developer and it protects the community enough, including the business district and residents who live near there.”

Only one Maplewood resident, Renee Wills, spoke during the public hearing on the plan. In her comments, she outlined her concerns regarding the building’s height and design, as well as traffic in the surrounding area. She also mentioned the possibility of children moving into the partially residential project and raising the number of students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

Deputy Mayor Frank McGehee addressed Wills’ concerns about the school district, saying that apartment buildings are not always the cause of increased enrollment.

“The increase in youth in our school district is actually from huge single-family homes that are sold my empty nesters and are all of a sudden occupied by people with two or three kids,” he said at the meeting.

Wills said she is looking for clarification on the building’s allowable proportions, as the plan says the height and scale of the building should be in proportion to “the surrounding area on Baker Street and not the village as a whole.”

“I propose we clarify this in the redevelopment plan and that the height and scale of the building is compatible with the surrounding buildings on Baker Street,” she said at the meeting. “The Maplewood Village design standards state that new buildings less than 125 feet in width shall be in proportion to and of a similar scale to existing buildings in the distance. We should apply this principle to the surrounding buildings on Baker Street.”

Wills also asked the committee to create a visual of what the project could potentially look like before they voted on the ordinance.

“It is really hard for residents to envision what this will look like, and yet we’re being asked to provide input on an ordinance before it’s passed,” she said. “The township really should commission and share a representation of the scale and height of the proposed structure before the ordinance is approved.”