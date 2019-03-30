TC passes bond ordinance for purchase of Rock Spring site

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council voted 4-1 to approve a $12,050,340 bond allowing the township to purchase Rock Spring Country Club at its March 19 meeting in front of a packed auditorium at Liberty Middle School, officially moving forward the process to buy the 138-acre property from Montclair Golf Club. Councilman Joe Krakoviak was the only opposing vote. An ordinance authorizing the sale was unanimously approved at the March 5 meeting.

Members of the West Orange Open Space and Recreation Commission unanimously voted on a recommendation to the council to buy the club, and Chairman Joe McCartney was at the meeting to talk about why.

“Over 16 years, we’ve been able to purchase 27 acres in town,” Joe McCartney, who is married to Councilwoman Susan McCartney, said. “That’s in 16 years. This is 138 acres, which is not going to wait. It’s not like we can save money in our piggy bank to buy it down the road.”

Joe McCartney also addressed the potential Green Acres funding, which has not yet been awarded to the township. One of Krakoviak’s reasons for voting against the purchase was that funding from Green Acres is not guaranteed.

“In my 16 years on Open Space, we’ve never been denied,” Joe McCartney said. “It’s 138 acres in a densely populated part of the town and I couldn’t imagine the state saying that’s not a good investment.”

Many residents spoke at the meeting, urging the council to vote in favor of the ordinance.

“I know there is a lot of concern regarding the town’s budget and the financial implications of this acquisition,” West Orange resident Liana Decicco said at the meeting. “I ask you to look at this purchaser as acquiring an asset and an investment rather than simply a debt. How can we ask families to move and buy homes here or tell businesses to open here if we aren’t willing to invest in our land and in our community?”

Decicco said the town’s purchase of Rock Spring would mitigate more risk than it would cause, saying that the alternative of a developer buying the property and building apartments would increase traffic and the number of students in the school district.

Milly Reed, who lives on Rock Spring Road, said the town should buy the golf course to preserve green space in an already crowded area.

“I would love to see a green space,” Reed said at the meeting. “We don’t have that much green space in town and that is one of the things that people look for quality of life.”

Open space was a popular topic in the comments of residents at the meeting, who, aside from a handful of detractors, were largely in favor of approving the bond ordinance. Supporter Holly Williamson spoke about the benefit of the golf course becoming public.

“In the age of artificial intelligence and computers, there’s nothing better than to have a little bit of green space where we can escape to,” Williamson said at the meeting. “I believe that this is a great opportunity to preserve the natural beauty in our community. If West Orange can purchase this land, it’s better than to have it in the hands of a developer. I urge all of you to vote yes so we can have an amazing outdoor space and the entire community can take part in it.”

Suzanne Pennell spoke at the meeting on behalf of her son, who is currently serving in the Navy and said he wants to return to and live in West Orange.

“You have to do things sometimes that may be a little difficult, budgetary wise, but in the long run they will be so positive,” Pennell said. “Preserve it for his generation and those to come, preserve it for those who are already there, preserve it for the history and heritage in our town.”

Many of the residents who spoke at the meeting were longtime West Orange residents, but Eric Applegate has only lived in town for about four months. He said in his comments at the meeting that buying the property would give the town time to come up with a thoughtful plan for the future and give the community a chance to be a part of the process.

“Giving ourselves time to come up with a well thought out, reasonable and fully accountable plan for what we do with the property is key,” Applegate said. “Obviously we want to do this in a thoughtful, fiscally responsible manner, but I think the entire community is in favor of doing this.”

Krakoviak said at the meeting that another reason he voted against the ordinance was because of the tax impact it would have in town and the people who can’t afford it.

“In talking to some of the people, particularly the proponents about these issues, I found myself saying a few times, ‘I’m sorry I can’t argue with you, you’re making good points,’” Krakoviak said, calling the ordinance one of the most difficult votes in his more than eight years on the council. “This is a great opportunity to increase open space in the town if it’s executed correctly. But I’m not just looking at what is the potential benefit of 138 acres minus whatever we sell off; I’m also thinking about the costs, the uncertainties and the risks.”

Susan McCartney said in her comments at the meeting that the council was only voting on the purchase of the land, not the plan of what would be done with it.

“My intent as a councilperson, and the intention of this priority vote, is to preserve as much as possible,” she said. “There is no plan. We are voting on a bond to move forward with the acquisition of this property, but there is no plan. We’ll all come back together in public meetings to develop a plan.”

Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown said that she initially had concerns because the administration has not presented the 2019 municipal budget to the council yet and wanted to make sure the county would not be pursuing purchasing the property.

“There wasn’t a time when I wanted to vote no, but I wanted to understand the process and make sure my vote was going to be something that I could live with,” Matute-Brown said at the meeting.

She said since the ordinance was first introduced, she has had several meetings with Mayor Robert Parisi, Chief Financial Officer John Gross, Business Administrator Jack Sayers and Township Attorney Richard Trenk. Those meetings made her more comfortable with voting in favor of the ordinance.

“Only a few months ago this wasn’t on any of our agendas,” Parisi said at the meeting. “None of us ever know for sure what the future is going to hold, but I’m pretty sure with the council’s considerations, the community 20 years from now is going to be grateful for this action.”