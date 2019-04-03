Maplewood raises transgender flag in front of Town Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On March 31, the Maplewood and South Orange community gathered at Maplewood Town Hall to raise the transgender flag, celebrating the International Day of Transgender Visibility, a movement to ensure transgender people are not forgotten or delegitimized in any way.

The event had many speakers, including several transgender individuals, who spoke about the hatred they have faced and the need for continued change and acceptance; event organizer Dean Dafis, the first openly gay person to serve on the Maplewood Township Committee; event organizer Shannon Cuttle, the first openly transgender person to serve on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education; Gary Paul Wright, co-founder and executive director of the African American Office of Gay Concerns, which is based in Newark; state Sen. Richard Codey and Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, who both represent the 27th Legislative District.

This joint event between the two towns, which drew more than 50 community members, concluded with the raising of the flag.

Photos Courtesy of Joy Yagid