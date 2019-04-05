GR Library has fourth Lego Challenge Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Public Library enjoyed its 4th annual Lego Challenge Night on Friday, March 29. Throughout the building, colorful, cubic cityscapes and farms were under construction by small-fry architects and their parents. Open to children pre-K to sixth-grade, the event was sponsored by the Friends of the Glen Ridge Library.

Lego parts were provided by the library, but there was hardly any need for that since the kids arrived with huge quantities of their own. So what’s magical about Lego? One child said they liked building something and then playing with it. Another said they could build “their own thing.” At this work site was a half-completed pizza factory. And finally, another young person said buildings could be made for the first time ever. That was a great reason, too.