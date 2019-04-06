Residents protest gas compressor

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield councilman will introduce a resolution requesting the state to reconsider a proposed compressor that would pump natural gas through Bloomfield. The compressor, to be built by Williams/Transco, would be located beside a working gas compressor, in Roseland, on Eagle Rock Avenue.

Councilman Nicholas Joanow said Friday, March 29, that his recommendation would concur with a statement issued by Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr.

In a letter to the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, DiVincenzo said the new compressor would double compression capacity, and consequently, double the risk of a natural gas accident in a densely populated area. He encouraged the DEP to reject the wetlands permit for construction on the site. Janow said the bottom line is an appeal for safety.

“The Department of Environmental Protection should review the permits for the pipeline,” he said in a Friday, March 29, telephone interview.

Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia earlier this week in a telephone interview said the proposed compressor was potentially dangerous for the township.

“Anytime you put in a compressor as large as that one, there is a risk,” he said

The council resolution would go to the DEP, the Environmental Protection Agency, NJ Senator Ron Rice, D-Essex, and Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, D-District 28.

“Our goal would be to stop the compressor,” Venezia said. “But the more reassurances we get, it might make a better pill to swallow.”

On Thursday afternoon, March 28, environmental activists from surrounding communities, including Bloomfield, protested at the Roseland site. They held up placards for passing motorists who responded with their horns.

Bloomfield resident Ted Glick, president of 350NJ-Rockland, an environmental group opposed to fossil fuels, said the new compressor would be 33,000 horsepower.

“They already have a compressor here that’s 27,500 horsepower,” he said at the protest. “That would mean over 60,000 horsepower of gas compression. Compressors catch fire and blow up.”

Another safety issue was the planned release of gas to clean out the system. A 2013 release, Glick recalled, caused a nearby elementary school to evacuate.

“Whoever made the decision hadn’t done their research,” he said. “The weather made the gas spread out and not go up into the air.”

For Glick, New Jersey is becoming the thoroughfare for natural gas headed to NYC, New England and Europe.

“There’s a 60-year-old pipeline coming out of this compressor that goes through 17 communities,” he said. “One of those towns is Bloomfield. With more pressure, there’s more risk.”

A natural gas pipeline passes through the northeast corner of Bloomfield.

Glick said the governor should call a moratorium on all fossil fuel infrastructure construction.

“The Board of Public Utilities is working on an energy master plan,” he said. “There should be a moratorium until it’s finished.”

The Roseland protest attracted about 30 activists. Because it was rush hour, a continuous line of vehicles drove slowly past them. Lending their support at the site were Essex County Freeholder Patricia Sebold and Livingston Councilman Michael Vieira.

“There could be a lot of damage by increasing the pipeline pressure,” Sebold said. “I am happy that so many people are speaking out.”

Vieira was also pleased with the response because the issue affects many communities.

“I’m here to represent Livingston for our neighbor Roseland,” he said. “We don’t know the condition of the pipeline. We hope Gov. Murphy overrules what has happened already.”

Joanow said it was his understanding that the compressor was going to be monitored digitally from Texas.

“It’s a Homeland Security issue,” he said. “It goes well beyond the area.”

In an email to The Independent Press, Bloomfield resident and environmental activist Jane Califf agreed with Joanow.

“The whole protocol that this Roseland compressor station is being monitored from Texas is so crazy,” Califf said. “There is actually a phone number on the fence that says to call Texas if there is a problem. The fact is that most firehouses are not equipped to put out a gas fire. Williams/Transco has to call from Texas to a NJ fire fighting group that is trained to put these type of fires out. Then these firefighters have to get themselves over to where the fire or explosion is.”

Earlier this week, DiVincenzo provided a statement to The Independent Press.

“Essex County is a densely populated area and we should be doing everything we can to protect the environment, preserve open space and enhance the quality of life and protect the safety of our residents,” he said. “The compressor station is already located in a vulnerable area and the expansion of the facility will impact our environment and potentially increase flooding.”

Joanow said he will propose his resolution at the next conference meeting of the council, Monday, April 8.