Storyteller weaves her magic at Bloomfield Library

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The writer of the following story was regretfully unable to attend the recent oral interpretation performances of Michele LaRue, which are the subject of this account. An interview with LaRue did however take place at the Little Theatre after curtain. Plot summaries are from a reading of the stories and not from any performance.

The Bloomfield Public Library presented a theatrical performance in the Little Theatre on Saturday, March 30. The artist was Michele LaRue, a professional actor who tours the country giving oral interpretations of short stories as she reads them. Three were heard on Saturday, although it should be noted that a reading by an oral interpreter is not a simple reading but one that gives life to an author’s words.

In an interview following the show, LaRue said her material is by writers from the Gilded Age,1865 to1896, through the Progressive Era, 1890s to 1920s. Her intent, she said, is to revive the “wonderful, forgotten stories of this time.” For her Bloomfield date, she selected from a collection by Elsie Singmaster: “Gettysburg, Stories of the Red Harvest and the Aftermath,” published in 1913. LaRue’s titled her three interpretations as “Gettysburg: One Woman’s War.”

“My kind of performance has been lost,” she said. “It’s a variation on the saying that all you need is two boards and a passion.”

For an oral interpreter, LaRue said the audience becomes a collaborator.

“I’m painting words in the audience’s head,” she said. “What I do is also called dramatic reading. You inhabit the character as much as possible.”

LaRue works from a podium and has performed Singmaster’s Gettysburg stories across America. She knows most of the words by heart just as an actor would know a script. She displayed her script. It was typewritten and edited in pencil for small adjustments or reminders.

“The story becomes the script,” she said. “It’s a nice reminder that it is the written word. I respect the story highly”

LaRue said she and the script create a relationship that an audience does not get from live theater.

“The audience really gets involved,” she said. “People have commented later on about the children in the story and the difficulties of a soldier’s life.”

The following are brief summaries of the three stories LaRue interpreted. The running time was 70 minutes.The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1 to 3, 1863.

“July the First” is the first short story in Singmaster’s collection, “Gettysburg: Stories of the Red Harvest and the Aftermath.” It introduces us to Mary Bowman, a young mother of three small children living in the town of Gettysburg, Pa., in 1863.

She is described as “a bright-eyed, slender person with an intense, abounding joy in life.”

While speaking about the war to her neighbor, boisterous and good-natured Hannah Casey, we learn from Bowman’s thoughts that her husband John is not a regular Confederate soldier but a fifer in a brigand band. She believes he will be safe. Suddenly a Union soldier rides up and warns them that a battle is to be fought in the town and to take refuge in their cellars. Bowman is shocked to hear this but at the same time imagines how exciting it will be to hear the martial music and the colored banners and possibly her husband will do something heroic. The story ends with the two women looking silently at each other as cannon fire is heard.

“The Battleground” is the second story. It is now November 1863. We learn that Bowman’s husband has been missing since the Battle of Gettysburg. She is now described as “pale and thin, and her eyes had a set look, as though they saw other sights than those directly about her.” Her children are alive but the house has been broken by a great battle. There is food in the cupboard and that afternoon Lincoln is to come to Gettysburg to dedicate a cemetery for the Union dead. But Bowman will not attend the dedication because Lincoln and other made war and are hateful to her.

From her thoughts, we understand that after the battle, 40 wounded men took refuge in her bullet-ridden home. She helped amputate arms as other Gettysburg women had, forgetting “that fainting at the sight of blood was one of the distinquishing characteristics of their sex.” Bowman also assisted with the opening of the mass graves, searching for her husband but not finding him. A judge in town, who provided her with employment in his home comes to her to say that she must bring her children to hear Lincoln speak. She refuses, but he insists. Reluctantly she does. She sees the weight of the world on Lincoln’s shoulders and is moved by his words. She returns home promising herself that her children must be given more than food, they must be given joy.

In the third story, “Mary Bowman,” we are in Gettysburg 50 years after the battle. Bowman is a grandmother. She never speaks of the battle except to tell each grandchild once what she experiences. Her neighbor Hannah Casey is still alive and for tourists spins fanciful tales of carnage. Bowman is asked by a granddaughter if she feels reconciled to the sacrifice of the battle, but she does not answer. She then recalls the Union officer warning her and the battle and the terrible rains that fell afterward. She recalls how Lincoln touched her soul and sits waiting in Christian hope of a reunion in eternity.

Singmaster, 1879 to 1958, was born in Schuylkill, Pa. and educated at Cornell University and Radcliffe College. She received a Newbery Medal for children’s stories. LaRue said her favorite writers tend to come from New England because “they put your voice in funny places and it has quirks in it.”