Shuttle may lure ON3 workers downtown

NUTLEY, NJ — The ON3 site in Nutley is gradually coming together, as more businesses are moving into the complex. Members of the Nutley Chamber of Commerce have met with representatives from Prism Capital Partners, owners of the property, to discuss the possibility of running the Nutley shuttle bus system from ON3 to the town’s downtown. With Ralph Lauren moving into the complex by the end of October, there will be an influx of employees coming to Nutley every day.

“The goal is to get them into town for a period of time, maybe from around 11 to 2,” Dan Leon, president of the NCOC said in a phone interview with the Nutley Journal on Aug. 16. “Ralph Lauren is going to be there in October, and a lot of them live in the city and don’t have transportation. So one option is to use the Nutley shuttle. We want to make sure that we have a way to get into town, because there will be a good number of people there.”

NCOC office manager Barbara Chiarieri said in a phone interview with the Journal on Aug. 20 that Ralph Lauren will have about 1,500 people working in the Nutley building. The rest of the building hasn’t been filled yet, so Chiarieri said it’s hard to tell the total number of occupants the site will have when it has been completed.

“It’s still early, that building is still up for grabs,” she said. “Not everyone is done moving in yet, and there is still a lot of building to do.”

Rick Margerison, a senior property manager at Prism and the property manager of the ON3 site, did not return a request for comment by press time on Aug. 21.

Commissioner Mauro Tucci, director of the Nutley Department of Parks and Public Property, said he would like to see the shuttle service run between downtown Nutley and the ON3 building, though it is still in the preliminary planning stages.

“We are happy to be working with Prism Capital Partners and our Nutley Chamber of Commerce to introduce our new neighbors from Ralph Lauren to Nutley,” Tucci said in an email to the Journal on Aug.

20.

“Discussion surrounding the potential expansion of our shuttle service will allow easy access to our business districts and all the wonderful restaurants, deli’s, goods and services we have to offer. Promoting Nutley businesses is a goal I have embraced and will continue to advance.”