Two Nutley Scouts honored by freeholders in Newark

NUTLEY, NJ — During a presentation held at the Hall of Records on Wednesday, July 10, District 5 Freeholder Carlos Pomares and Freeholder President Brendan Gill honored Evan Harzer and Peter Gerard Haverick, both residents of Nutley, for achieving the distinction of Eagle Scout from Bloomfield’s Boy Scout Troop 22.

Pomares sponsored and presented both honorees with the board’s commendation for achieving the distinction. Eagle Scout is the highest attainable award from the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only 4 percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. Part of the review process requires the prospective Scouts to complete a project that is based on an aspect of community service.

Harzer, who graduated from Nutley High School in June, plans to attend Drew University in the fall, to pursue a major in history and ultimately attend law school. His project consisted of cleaning, refurbishing and repainting the foyer and basement entrances of St. Paul’s Church in Nutley. He thanked Scoutmaster Patrick Somers, the freeholders, and gave special thanks to his parents for their support.

Gerard will be a senior at Nutley High School in the fall, and will continue to wrestle and play baseball for the school’s varsity teams while researching colleges. For his project, he coordinated and painted the Nutley Emergency Volunteer Squad’s office and main living space. He thanked his family, friends, and all in attendance who came out to support him.