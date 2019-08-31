New superintendent meets with Orange community

ORANGE, NJ — The new superintendent of schools for the Orange Township Public Schools, Gerald Fitzhugh II, met with the Orange community on Thursday, Aug. 22. More than 275 community members, staff members, district families and guests were in attendance. To celebrate the occasion, the Orange High School Mighty Marching Tornadoes opened the event.

Fitzhugh addressed the audience with stirring words of optimism about taking the district from “good to great.” He shared a montage of the district’s summer activities, including camps, academic support programs and staff development.

Fitzhugh then spent time meeting with attendees on a one-on-one basis.

He said he was pleased with the discussions he had during the evening and shared, “Sept. 3, 2019, is the dawn of a new beginning. As the new superintendent of schools, I am excited about the new happenings that all of our stakeholders will embark on during the school year. The support of our community will certainly assist our teachers and families in an effort to bring our district from ‘good to great.’”