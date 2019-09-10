Seniors enjoy picnic and barbecue at WO pool

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange held a senior picnic at the Ginny Duenkel Pool on Sept. 3. Attendees enjoyed a barbecue lunch and some leisure time with friends and town officials.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan

