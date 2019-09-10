Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange held a senior picnic at the Ginny Duenkel Pool on Sept. 3. Attendees enjoyed a barbecue lunch and some leisure time with friends and town officials. Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan FEATURED, Ginny Duenkel Pool, J. Scott Cascone, Mayor Robert Parisi, Senior Citizens Seniors enjoy picnic and barbecue at WO pool added by Editor on September 10, 2019View all posts by Editor → COMMENTS
