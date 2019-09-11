West Orange students head back to school on Sept. 4

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Thousands of West Orange students returned to school under sunny skies on Sept. 4 via buses, cars and their own foot. Smiles were in abundance at all 12 schools, from the Betty Maddalena Early Center to West Orange High School.

