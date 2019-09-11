West Orange students head back to school on Sept. 4

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Thousands of West Orange students returned to school under sunny skies on Sept. 4 via buses, cars and their own foot. Smiles were in abundance at all 12 schools, from the Betty Maddalena Early Center to West Orange High School.
Photos Courtesy of WOSD
Betty Maddalena Early Learning Center, Clinton Elementary School, Edison Middle School, FEATURED, Gregory Elementary School, Kelly Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, Redwood Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School, St. Cloud Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, West Orange High School, WOSD
COMMENTS