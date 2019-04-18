The curious case of Mr. G.D.S.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School sophomore Jack Wooten struck gold recently. He did this with a gift, persistence and savvy assistance.

The gift was a metal detector from his grandparents which he received several years ago for Christmas. It started him on a hobby searching local areas for metallic artifacts from bygone eras. He did pretty well and had an exhibit at the Glen Ridge Historical Society last year. But noteworthy, in March, he discovered a ring. It was under five inches of soil near a curb close to the Glen Ridge Women’s Club. After a careful cleaning, a 16-carat, 1918 ‘BHS” class ring was revealed, stamped with the initials “GDS.”

“I saw the outline,” Jack said this past weekend at the historical society. “I knew it was a gold ring.”

Jack has a trove of small, found objects: coins, buttons, lead toy soldiers, vehicular parts, jewelry. But the ring was the first time he had found something identified to an owner. Who was GDS? He went to the Historical Society of Bloomfield to find out from the 1918 Bloomfield High School yearbook.

The Historical Society of Bloomfield is located on the third floor of the Bloomfield Children’s Library. Jack, accompanied by his father John, stopped at the front desk to explain their mission. The librarian suggested they go across the plaza to the main library and speak with Lisa Cohn, the research librarian. Coincidentally, Jean Kuras, the HSB president, was in the Children’s Library at this time and saw them speaking. After Jack and his father departed, the librarian told her what they wanted.

“I called after them,” Kuras said this past weekend. “They told me about the ring.”

Jack and his father continued to the main library for Cohn.

In an interview earlier this week, Cohn said the library had received a phone call from someone who did not leave their name. They wanted to see the 1918 BHS yearbook. But the library did not have one.

“We did have a list of the 1918 graduates from The Independent Press,” she said. “I put it aside.”

When Jack and his father arrived to see Cohn, they showed her the ring. She pulled out the list and it was searched. No one had the initials GDS. Cohn, however, thought one person’s initials “came close.”

Jack and his father left without a name and headed back across the plaza. But Cohn, thinking the name Esther Decker came closest to the initials, became interested in finding out about this woman and set off on her own search.

“I started looking her up,” Cohn said. “She traveled quite a bit. I looked for a married name, but she didn’t have one.”

Border crossing documents provided Cohn with information about Decker’s extensive foriegn travels and her age.

“She sounded interesting,” Cohn said. “A woman traveling alone in the ‘50s. Even now, it takes some bravery.”

From an obituary in The Independent Press, Cohn learned that Decker died May 25, 1977. She was a Bloomfield elementary school teacher at Brookside School.

Meanwhile, Jack with his father went to speak with Kuras.

When they arrived at the historical society, they had the list of names Cohn had given them. It was no help and then they found out the historical society did not have a 1918 BHS yearbook either. It was later learned that the high school did not have one. Kuras said World War I or the Spanish influenza probably figured into the reason why there was none.

She asked Jack where he found the ring. He did not know for sure and left to find out. He called her with the address: 30 Snowden Place.

Fortunately, the HSB had a collection of local telephone directories dating to the ‘20s. From 1925 to 1929, Kuras learned that Thomas Smith owned the house at 30 Snowden Place. In 1930, the property was owned by Gordon Drew Smith — GDS!

A computer search revealed that Smith had graduated from Glen Ridge High School in 1918. His yearbook write-up said he played basketball and baseball his senior year, the only year he attended GRHS. So why was BHS on the ring?

Given the name, Cohn learned that Smith had a son and daughter. The son was deceased but the daughter, Barbara Studwell, 89, was living in Indiana. Cohn gave Jack her telephone number and he called Barbara. Solving the mystery of the ring, she told him that her father had for several years attended Bernardsville High School while he lived with his grandparents. At last, it was understood and it was not Bloomfield High School at all. She told Jack he could give the ring to the Glen Ridge Historical Society or make use of it himself for further exploring.

“Good for you,” she said in an email.

The Independent Press also called Barbara.

“I was absolutely floored,” she said about Jack’s discovery. “I couldn’t imagine how anyone could find it and search down to who it belonged to.”

And she shared one memento of Snowden Place from a by-gone era.

“My dad made bathtub gin in the barn,” she said. “There were so many parties at the Women’s Club.”