Grant helps students in STEM workshop

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A $9,000 grant from the Bloomfield Education Foundation has initiated a program at Carteret Elementary School which highlights STEM problem-solving and self-discipline. It is a four-week program on Saturday mornings.

STEM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Carteret undertaking is also an acronym: SEAL — student accelerating in achieving and learning. It is being facilitated by fifth-grade teacher Jeannette O’Rourke.

At the school last week, O’Rourke described SEAL as an elite academic and behavioral program open only to sixth-grade students. To enter, a test and two interviews were required. One interview was with a SEAL team coach and another with Principal John Baltz.

The test consisted of 20 questions relating to STEM.

There are 62 sixth-graders at Carteret. Thirty-two applied for the program and were accepted. The students were divided into seven teams with distinctive T-shirts Each team has a teacher/coach and the goal is to build an operating model of a drawbridge.

O’Rourke said the bridge had to be at least a foot long and a foot high. It had to open in an upright position and when closed, its span had to hold a 1-pound weight. Students also had to give a presentation to a panel of judges on how they went about solving the problem.

Each child used a Chromebook on which to research drawbridges. For construction, there were craft sticks, velcro, twine and other materials. All cutting and hot-gluing was done by the teachers.

“They had a ton of supplies,” O’Rourke said.

The students meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in classrooms on the second floor. The first Saturday of the challenge was April 13. It was at this meeting O’Rourke said that students took on the roll of engineers, discussing collectively the problems at hand. Week No. 2 will have them constructing the models.

“The coaches are there for support,” O’Rourke said.

There will be more building on Week No. 3. The last week will be the presentations before the judges and an audience of parents. This will be in the gym and there will be an exit survey. O’Rourke said awards will be given.

“It’s setting high expectations,” she said. “The students are really self-disciplined. Students that I’ve seen act in not the best way during a school day are here demonstrating more self-disciple. They want to live up to expectations.”

With a teacher/coach present, Baltz said he interviewed the student and their parent or guardian. He impressed upon them that perfect attendance was required, they could not be late, they had to wear their SEAL T-shirt and appropriate behavior was absolutely necessary.

“The program begins at 9 o’clock,” he said. “If you come at 9:01, the doors are locked and you’re not getting in. We made that clear to parents.”

A number of students taking part in the program discussed being a SEAL member. Luan Quesada said when people work together, the results are bigger.

“I want to show my creativity and be part of other people’s creativity,” he said.

Chanell Williams liked the challenge of a drawbridge.

“I think it’s interesting because it’s medieval,” she said. “We went to Medieval Times.”

Chanell and her classmates had recently attended a Medieval Times theatrical presentation as part of their social studies curriculum. O’Rourke said this class trip had influenced the decision to make the challenge a drawbridge.

Angelina Crespo said she was looking forward to the presentation of her team’s solution.

“It’s good practice for presenting,” she said. “You do a lot of presenting in middle school.”

Marcelo Ordonez thought the emphasis on self-discipline was good.

“A lot of kids are late,” he said “When you get to the middle school, it’s more severe if you’re late. This will show the kids to be punctual and on time.”

O’Rourke said putting together the SEAL program took a lot of planning, but it all came together nicely.

“We’re setting the bar higher. It’s almost an experiment. And you don’t have to be an A-plus student. It gives every student an opportunity to be successful. I see kids ordinarily without a lot of self-confidence with their confidence boosting in just one week’s time. It’s pretty neat. For me as a teacher, it raises my expectations of what the kids are capable of doing.”

The team coaches from Carteret and Bloomfield Middle School. From Carteret: Kara Civello, Samantha Belfi, Gianna Cafaro, Alexandra Tuorto and Jean Barbetta. From the middle school: Irene Cohen and Derya Kurt.

“They are STEM teachers,” O’Rourke said of the BHS additions. “We thought it would be nice to bridge over to the middle school because the children will be going there next year.”