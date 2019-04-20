Town volunteers distribute socks to the needy

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Human Health Services distributed 60,000 pairs of socks to the needy on Wednesday morning, April 10. Forty local agencies dealing with the economically disadvantaged met at the New Light Baptist Church where 300 cartons of socks were stacked. It was the second consecutive year the township channelled the footwear.

The socks came from a nonprofit organization called Knock-Knock. Its founder, Adina Lichtman, was present to explain something about her charity. Also at the event were Karen Lore, the director of the Health Department, Paula Peikes, supervisor of Human Health Services, Bloomfield Council members Wartyna Davis, Richard Rockwell and Nick Joanow, Bloomfield College students and members of the Bloomfield Fire Department.

Lichtman said she was a sophomore at NYU handing out sandwiches to the needy one day when a man walked up to her. He said the sandwiches were good, but socks would be better. Lichtman responded by going door-to-door in her dormitory asking for socks. She collected 40 pairs. After graduation, she decided to start a career in helping the needy — with socks. That was two years ago. Since then she has given to various health care providers a little more than 1 million pairs of socks, she said. Her biggest supply goes to Bloomfield.

“So often we assume what is needed by the community,” Lichtman said, reflecting on her sandwich experience. “Bloomfield is very in tune with its community.”

She said her nonprofit attempts to create interactions between communities and businesses.

The Rev. Vernon Miller, of the New Light Baptist Church, said it was a wonderful time when people are able to give back to their community.

“When your feet are cold and wet, it ruins your whole day,” he said, summing up a truth.

He also acknowledged that the people who so often help to save their community are very often never seen.

Davis also spoke. As a councilwoman, she initiated the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service five years ago. This event occurs during the weekend preceding the national holiday when residents improved Bloomfield infrastructures to commemorate the life of the civil right’s figure. Since its inception, MLK Jr. Day of Service has grown to include a food drive and other efforts.

“Bloomfield is in a renaissance in the expansion of its buildings,” Davis said, “but also a renaissance of the heart.”

She said the MLK Day of Service would not be possible without assistance from township employees.

Joanow said hopefully the sock distribution will light a fire within everyone present.

“We’re the people in the trenches,” he said.

With Joanow and Rockwell helping, a line of fireman formed a “bucket brigade” lifting the cartons from a lower level in the church, up a short flight of stairs to the sidewalk where cars were readied to take the boxes to the needy.