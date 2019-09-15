Jennings is ready for another year at BHS

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — With district classrooms headed into their second week of the new academic year, Bloomfield High School has 1,902 students registered, Principal Chris Jennings said in an interview last week at the school. There are 508 freshmen, 468 sophomores, 482 juniors and 444 seniors.

“The freshman class is growing,” he said.

Jennings, who is beginning his 13th year as principal, spoke about some changes at BHS. Regarding facility upgrades, the gymnasium floors were redone and a new sound system was installed in the main gym on the first floor. BHS has four gyms. In addition to the main gym there are two more on the second floor and “the Pit,” which is across from the main gym. There was a minor upgrade to some classrooms with some desks being replaced, but on a larger scale, all classrooms are now equipped with projection systems. Jennings also said that, after several years of upgrading, all classroom work can now be stored virtually.

“With every student on Chromebooks and with more streaming and internet use, the district has done a really nice job,” Jennings said about the conversion.

There are 19 new certified staff members, he said. Four were temporary last year and are now full time, and some new arrivals came from the middle school.

There is a new Algebra I curriculum with a platform compatible with the Chromebooks.

“With the onset of Chromebooks, students are doing more,” Jennings said. “There’s more discovery and working in small groups. It’s a paradigm shift. But in Algebra I, we’ve purchased a program compatible with it. It’s more student-centered.

The Kind Klub, an extracurricular club that focuses on mental health, is in its second year. Its goal is to ultimately erase the stigma associated with mental health issues, Jennings said. The club is presently attempting to raise $6,000 for the annual Suicide Prevention Walk, which will take place at Brookdale Park, on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Student mental health is a major concern districtwide and the high school has added a third crisis counselor. In addition, there is a new advisor for diversity; business teacher Jade Evan will help plan schoolwide diversity celebrations. Jennings said that during the past two years, teachers have been focusing on recognizing emotional distress in students, but also being aware and sensitive to the words they use in their own interactions with students.

“The goal is to have social, emotional learning across the curriculum,” he said. “Our goal is not teaching just content, but teaching kids through contents; particularly teenagers. It’s always an ongoing conversation. ‘Destigmatization’ is a big word for us.”

In a recent interview, Superintendent Sal Goncalves said that social and emotional learning is now foremost in the minds of Bloomfield teachers and coaches.

“Coaches interact with students on a different level than teachers,” he said.

On a voluntary basis, custodians will also have the opportunity to receive training to recognize a child with social and emotional needs. Sometimes a child may share information with them and another adult at the school, Goncalves said.

Jennings said the school wants to provide each student with multiple opportunities for success.

“This ties in with social, emotional learning,” Jennings said. “We want kids to become more independent regardless of their grade level. They’re not adults.”

An integral part of establishing that independence is to eliminate the “finality of a failing grade,” he said.

“In the past, grades meant responsibility,” Jenning said. “Now, we give kids a chance to work on what they know. It’s better for everybody.”

Stressing multiple opportunities for success at the high school, he said, began about 10 years ago with greater support provided to incoming freshmen and allowing students to work on demonstrating their knowledge. But at BHS, Jennings said, providing students with an emotionally and physically safe environment in which to learn is the No. 1 goal.