Essex County remembers Sept. 11, 2001

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County community gathered the morning of Sept. 11 to mark the 18th anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The ceremony, “Essex County Remembers,” was held at the Eagle Rock Sept. 11 Memorial, which features memorials to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as an unobstructed view of the New York City skyline.

“After the attacks, people spontaneously came to Eagle Rock Reservation to view the tragedy unfold at the Twin Towers and leave cards, letters, photos and flowers in an impromptu memorial in honor of their loved ones. I knew immediately that this was the natural location for a memorial because of the public attraction to this site and the unparalleled view of the World Trade Center from the lookout area,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said prior to the event. “Our Sept. 11 Memorial is a special place for people to come for solace and comfort because of its unique location and its powerful message of peace and hope.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic

For the complete story and more photos, check the Sept. 19 edition of your local newspaper.