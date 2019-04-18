1st Ward hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt, with more to come in EO

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange 1st Ward Councilwoman Amy Lewis and council Chairman Chris James, also of the 1st Ward, hosted the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Soverel Field Park on Saturday, April 13, in conjunction with Mayor Ted Green and the East Orange Recreation Department.

According to James, Green and the city will host the official “Leap Into Spring Easter Egg Hunt Celebration” on Friday, April 19, from noon to 3 p.m., in Elmwood Park for children ages 2 to 12.

“The weather’s breaking, Easter’s around the corner, so we wanted to make sure the 1st Ward kids had a chance to come out and do an Easter egg hunt, have some fun in the park and just enjoy themselves, enjoy our city,” said James on Saturday, April 13. “This is the only one we’re doing in the 1st Ward. The council members in the 3rd and 4th wards and the mayor are doing one next Friday, Good Friday, in Elmwood Park starting at noon on Friday.”

Green agreed with James that the 1st Ward’s annual Easter Egg Hunt and the “Leap Into Spring Easter Egg Hunt Celebration” on Good Friday are all about making sure children from the city community have a safe, family-oriented experience.

“It’s the annual Egg Hunt here at Soverel Park. We’re always out supporting our council members,” said Green on Saturday, April 13. “They had a good day today. They had the kids out. My foundation, we sponsored the bikes that were given away, but that’s not even important. What’s important is how we support each other and make sure our kids have an early start for Easter.”

The early start also included gift and prize giveaways, such as the bicycles Green mentioned, as well as plastic bags filled with candy, toys, candy-filled plastic eggs and goldfish.

“Councilwoman Lewis and Council Chairman James gave all the goldfish out,” Green said.

James deferred credit for the goldfish to the Easter Bunny, who was played by Lewis’ son this year, and who also serves as her campaign manager.

“The Bunny was on double duty,” James joked.

According to the mayor, Easter is always the unofficial start of spring in the city and, this year, it coincides with the start of his administration’s “Safe Parks Initiative” for all the city parks and neighborhoods and communities they serve, including Soverel Field.

“That is an initiative in collaboration with our Recreation and Culture Department and also our Public Safety Department, which Councilwoman Amy Lewis chairs,” Green said. “It’s for our young people to know that during this summer in every park we’re going to take every measure to make sure that families are safe; they’re able to come to the parks this year. We’ve got a good thing going in the city of East Orange. We’ve got great council members who are doing great things in the city of East Orange and we feel that all of us have been a part of moving this city forward and we feel that residents of this community are very happy with what’s going on, so we’re going to continue to make sure that we support this team, the Green Team.”

James echoed Green’s sentiments about the emphasis on public safety in the city’s parks and other public spaces.

“It’s making sure that, when kids come into the park, they feel safe, they’re able to play around in the park and be able to get back home safe,” James said. “We’re making sure that, in this community, everyone knows who’s here and everyone knows who’s coming through the park. We take public safety very seriously here in the city of East Orange.”

James and Green are also making sure children and adults have a fun, safe time in East Orange on holidays or any day. This was music to the ears of Pamela McRae, of Newark, who had brought her grandsons, Terrell McRae, 7, and Jacob McFadden, 10, to the event.

“I work in Cedar Grove and I ride by the park every day on my way to work, and I saw that they were going to have an Easter Egg Hunt out here, so I thought I would bring the kids out, because there’s nothing like this going on in Newark,” said McRae on Saturday, April 13. “It was wonderful. East Orange rocks! The kids had a wonderful time and so did I. I’m so happy. It’s a beautiful park.”

Lewis said that’s what she likes to hear from everyone who attends one of the events they schedule in the city.

“We’re out here, having a great time with our mayor and with our constituents from the 1st Ward,” said Lewis. “We had a bunny. We had a lot of food. We gave away some bikes. We just had a great time today. We gave away some baskets. As you can see, these kids had a great time and we look forward to doing it again next year.”