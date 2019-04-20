5th Ward debate is rescheduled to accommodate councilman

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Presidential Heights Community Association has pushed back the start time of the 5th Ward City Council debate on Monday, April 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., when 5th Ward Councilman Mustafa Brent is scheduled to debate Royston Allman at New Vision Full Gospel Baptist Church, 209 4th Ave. Allman is a member of the Ampere Civic Improvement Association and the host of the “Change Makers” radio show.

According to Melody Scott, Brent’s campaign manager, the councilman must attend a regular council meeting earlier in the day.

The members of the PHCA executive board who organized the debate subsequently checked with the church’s pastor to make sure the venue was amenable to rescheduling the start time, to be fair to both candidates.

“At first the timing wasn’t an issue,” said PHCA President John English on Sunday, April 14. “But when it came to our attention that there was a conflict, we moved quickly to find a suitable time for everyone. We want to make sure all candidates are afforded the same opportunity to be heard in the 5th Ward.”

Scott, speaking on behalf of Brent, said that sounded good to her.

“Everyone is being grown up,” said Scott on Sunday, April 14. “Yes, the councilman will be participating, with it being pushed back to accommodate his schedule. So yes, it should be a good debate.”

“I’m fine with the moving of the debate schedule,” said Allman on Monday, April 15. “I was happier for the earlier original time that was initially announced to the public, because I thought it was a good time to accommodate our seniors and our working families’ schedules. I hope that everyone that originally planned to attend at the original start time will also be able to make it out to this revised start time. I’m always available to speak on the issues of the 5th Ward.”

Brent is running for re-election as part of the Green Team in 2019 ticket, with the support of the East Orange Democratic Committee and the Essex County Democratic Committee, both led by Chairman Leroy Jones. The other members of the Green Team in 2019 include: 1st Ward Councilwoman Amy Lewis, 4th Ward Councilman Casim Gomez and 4th Ward Councilwoman Tameika Garrett-Ward, as well as 2nd Ward challenger Brittany Claybrooks and 3rd Ward challenger and East Orange Board of Education member Vernon Pullins.

Allman is running to try to unseat Brent, as part of the East Orange Progressive Democrats ticket organized by Carol Clark, a former East Orange councilwoman and Essex County freeholder, and Dwight Saunders, a former East Orange Councilman and city code enforcement director. Both are seeking elected positions in the county level of government. Clark is running for the county register of deeds post occupied by former Newark Councilwoman Dana Rone, while Saunders is running for the seat on the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders formerly held by Lebby Jones, who died in January. That seat is currently occupied by former Irvington Board of Education President Romaine Graham.