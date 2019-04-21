Township well-represented at NAN Convention in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY — New Jersey was in the house at the Times Square Sheraton Hotel in New York City on Friday, April 5, for the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Convention.

The Irvington Township NAN branch along with its president, October Hudley, came out in force for the event, from Tuesday, April 2, to Saturday, April 6, which featured panel discussions and networking sessions on Friday, April 5, with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sharpton, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and several prominent elected officials from across the country. Participating in the “From Jail to Work” panel discussion were Mayor Tony Vauss and fellow New Jersey municipal leaders, including East Orange Mayor Ted Green, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren, Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes and Logan Township Mayor Frank Minor.

“I was able to bring a busload of 40 people, mostly seniors, to the Wednesday, April 3, session and they truly enjoyed themselves,” said Hudley on Thursday, April 4. “When the Rev. Al Sharpton recognized the chapter presidents throughout the United States and called my name, Irvington showed out. No one brought a group as big as ours and Rev. Al made a comment when he acknowledged us and said: ‘I see you brought Irvington with you.’”

Vauss’ arrival at the convention on Friday, April 5, for the panel discussion certainly added to this claim, as did Booker’s fiery speech at the event.

Booker’s official presidential campaign kickoff event took place in Military Park in downtown Newark on Saturday, April 13. Team Irvington Strong and the Irvington Democratic Committee also came out in force for Booker’s event, as did members of the Essex County Democratic Committee, including Green, Baraka and Chairman Leroy Jones, who also serves as the chairman of the East Orange Democratic Committee.

“I spoke with the mayor and we agreed that I would take a couple of busloads of people from Irvington down to Newark for Cory’s announcement, just like I did for the NAN Convention,” said Hudley on Friday, April 12, and again on Saturday, April 13. “We want to show our support for Cory. I think he has a very good chance to win the Democratic Party nomination to run against President Trump in 2020, so we can get that guy out of the White House.”

But on Friday, April 5, Vauss, Green, Warren and Baraka had a lot to say during their panel discussion about ongoing efforts to assist integrating former convicts back into society.

“Most of the people see this as a new endeavor for the comments on what some mayors are doing to complement our people, when they come home from being incarcerated,” said Vauss on Friday, April 5. “I’m proud to say this is not a new endeavor for the mayors that sit up here, the mayors from New Jersey who already saw the need for all of us to work collectively to make sure that we take care of our own. So I don’t say that lightly when I say, ‘take care of our own,’ because it starts there. The people that we see coming home every day are our neighbors, are our friends, are our relatives and one of the most important things that we can do is collectively find ways that the system can create an opening and an opportunity for all of our people coming home.”

Vauss also used the NAN convention as an opportunity to make his first public statements about the ongoing marijuana legalization legislation efforts in New Jersey, which he addressed in the “From Jail to Work” panel discussion.

“One of the things that we’re battling with in New Jersey is the legalization of marijuana and we all stand firm that there can be no legalization of marijuana unless you’re going to expunge the records of our people who have been incarcerated for marijuana,” said Vauss on Friday, April 5. “It’s not a separate issue. You can’t have one without the other. I mean, we all went to school. We can count. People are going to make big money off the legalization of marijuana, but yet you have incarcerated us for many years for the same things. So we wanted to make sure that … in the legislation, you intend to expunge the records of those who have been incarcerated for marijuana.”

Warren used the majority of time allotted to him for the panel discussion to focus on education and youth issues. He said educating children and young people are the best ways to keep them out of the “prison industrial complex.”

“We know that education in this society is the only way that you’re going to make it” said Warren on Friday, April 5. “One of the things that we did in Orange was that we have a campus of one of our colleges that comes to our library and has classes in our library. There’s no excuse where you can’t get to college campus. We brought that to us, because we need to educate our kids, so that they can compete for the jobs that will be coming in the future.”

Green agreed with Vauss and Warren. The biggest difference between his administration and those of his fellow Essex County mayors, with the exception of Baraka, is his long track record of championing criminal record expungements, helping ex-cons find jobs to reintegrate into their communities, and organizing various programs to benefit them and improve public safety and the quality of life in East Orange.

“I just want to point out that, over the last probably 15 years prior to becoming mayor, I started an expungement workshop, which we would hold every four months. We would go in and help people with expunging their record,” said Green on Friday, April 5. “I went to a lot of attorneys in the community and I basically asked them: ‘Do you want to help in your community?’ and they said, ‘Yes, councilman’ and I said ‘Good. I don’t have no money, so I need your help.’ I said, ‘I need your help, because you guys can probably charge $300 to $400 for expunging some of these people’s records. They don’t have that money. So when you talk about giving back, you talk about black power, you talk about upliftment, then this is your opportunity to do it.’ So we got over maybe 15 to 20 lawyers to do expungements and show our people in the community how to expunge their records free.”

Baraka applauded Green’s efforts. Recently, Baraka and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop announced they would only support marijuana legalization in New Jersey if it included the across-the-board criminal record expungements Vauss and Green mentioned at the NAN convention.

“I was protesting a long time ago for the right to speak in Newark and I was arrested in my protest. I was a younger guy and Mayor Warren was my lawyer at the time. He represented me in court during that time,” said Baraka on Friday, April 5. “I think you guys talk about expungement and that’s important, particularly talking about this marijuana legalization legislation. In New Jersey, there are about 200,000 residents that have the ability to get their records expunged, to be affected by this expungement law and a whole slew more who could get their sentences vacated. That means they could be released from jail immediately for non-violent offenses.

“Not only do we allow these people to have access to jobs and employment, we also give them the opportunity to vote. We give them access to the ballot. We give them the opportunity to be empowered. In some cities, it’s so draconian, you can’t even open a business. You can’t even get a business license, if you have a criminal record. … Some of these laws are so old that we don’t even know they exist, because they were designed at the time to keep us as close to sharecropping as possible.”