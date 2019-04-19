TC hires sports management company to run Rock Spring

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a contract with sports management company KemperSports to run the golf operations at the newly-acquired Rock Spring Golf Course at its April 9 meeting, hiring the company to manage the course for a 20-month period. According to township attorney Richard Trenk, the township is planning to complete the purchase of the property April 18, and is targeting April 26 to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the golf course.

At the meeting, Trenk said that approximately 10 management companies were interested in working with the township at Rock Spring. Many did not submit bids because of the unusual length of time.

“In this time frame there will be a community effort to determine what is viable, what are the options and where do we go longterm,” Trenk said of the 20-month contract.

David Cronheim, the CEO and general counsel to the Watchung Valley Golf Club who has been acting as a consultant for West Orange, said the contract is unusual because of its short length and the revenue split between Kemper and the township.

“To ask someone to come in and take a contract that’s less than two years is particularly short, given the time that they are coming in,” he said at the meeting. “They’re not coming in in January with plenty of time before golf season.”

According to the contract, 5 percent of the course’s gross revenue will go to the township and Kemper will receive a management fee equal to that 5 percent. Kemper and the township will then split the net proceeds from the course 50/50.

“This was something that Kemper brought to us in discussions,” Cronheim said. “It truly makes Kemper a partner with us for this 20-month period.”

Kemper Executive Vice President Ben Blake attended the meeting to introduce the company and answer the council’s questions. The Chicago-based business manages, owns and leases more than 100 golf courses in the United States, 42 of which are public courses.

“In this particular case, I think the quality of the golf course and the uniqueness and the history was an intriguing opportunity to do something unique,” Blake said at the meeting. “We believe this is going to work and we believe that we’re going to be good partners and really look forward to being involved with a golf course of this quality and historic note.”

Council President Jerry Guarino asked how the golf course had weathered the winter, and Blake said that, other than some basic cleanup, it had survived the winter well.

“There’s tree work to do and there’s bunker work to do, but I was pretty pleased with how it came out of winter,” Blake said. “It doesn’t appear there’s any disease and the turf certainly appears to be in good condition. The club went into the fall thinking they would be open and they continued their practices into the fall. We didn’t see anything that really alarmed us.”

Asked by Councilwoman Michelle Casalino about the clubhouse, Blake discussed how it will be used once the township is officially running the course.

“We’re converting a private country club into a public golf course,” Blake said. “If you say ‘This is going to be a public course,’ you don’t need a 27,000-square-foot clubhouse. So the question becomes: What parts of the clubhouse can we use and what parts do we not need?”

According to Blake, operations in the clubhouse will move to the front, where the pro shop and bar will be located.

Trenk also addressed the maintenance of the property at the meeting, saying that any repairs that need to be made are the responsibility of the township, not Kemper. In addition, the contract says the township may hold up to four events at the club during the golf season.

“If the roof has any issues, Kemper is not responsible for putting a new roof on,” Trenk said. “This is our property. We are allowed to hold up to four events at the facility during the golf season. Other than that, it’s the Kemper operation at the club. They’ll be flexible, but we don’t want to do anything to interfere with their ability to succeed as much as possible.”

Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown asked Blake about pricing and whether there would be different pricing options for senior citizens, students and economically disadvantaged golfers.

“In peak times we’ll have peak pricing as you would expect,” Blake said. “In nonpeak times, probably on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we have more flexibility in offering more attractive pricing. In our case, we want the golf course to have golfers. We want it to be embraced by the community and used by the community. There’s enough out there that we feel like we can attract and service the various customer segments.”

Examples Blake provided included possible junior golfer clinics held on Mondays, another program on Tuesdays and senior pricing on Wednesdays. According to Blake, all the prices will be driven by demand.

Kemper will not be operating the driving range, which is currently located at the end of the course near the 18th hole. Councilman Joe Krakoviak asked about the reasoning behind that decision.

“The driving range actually goes across the 18th hole and it’s dangerous,” Blake said. “You can do it at a private club when you tell people on 18, ‘Wait a minute, I’m hitting balls,’ but at a public course we would never do that. The physical setup just does not lend itself to that.”

Cronheim agreed, saying that even at a private golf club the location of the driving range is questionable.

“I think that works marginally at a private club,” he said. “I think it’s the right decision not to operate the driving range. It’s unfortunate, but also there are other alternatives that can be used for warmup or practice, whether it be nets or short-game areas. I don’t think that’s much of a drawback, and I do think it’s a significant safety concern.”

Krakoviak also asked about the prospect of a nine-hole course, which Mayor Robert Parisi’s plan for the property proposes after the first two years that the township owns the club. In response, Blake said that, while it is up to the town to decide, Kemper would not be surprised if the traditional 18-hole course became a nine-hole course. The prices would change, but Blake said Kemper is familiar with and has experience operating nine-hole courses.

“I think we anticipate there will be change,” he said. “We would hope that there’s a way to keep 18 holes, but we’re not counting on it. With the time compression, nine-hole courses have actually become quite successful. When we talk about this at the office, we could see a 12-hole golf course or a 13-hole golf course. You would price it accordingly and I think you’d have some real interest, so that wouldn’t scare us at all.”

Councilwoman Susan McCartney complimented Kemper at the meeting, saying that she thinks the business is working creatively with the course and the time they have been given.

“It’s a plan, but it’s conceptual and it’s practical and productive at the same time,” McCartney said at the meeting. “I think you’re being creative in the process. This is a public course, yet you’re maintaining the elegant standards of a private course.”