LMS remembers Zaccaro for Arbor Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Liberty Middle School students and staff gathered on the lawn of the school on April 12 to celebrate Arbor Day and remember Susan Zaccaro, the LMS science teacher who died last year of leukemia. A tree was planted in her memory, while honors science students learned how to save trees and took home seedlings to plant in their own yards.

A 27-year veteran of the district, Zaccaro spent the last 13 years of her career at LMS. She was nominated several times for the district’s Teacher of the Year Award and received the 2018 Community Service Award for her work in the district.

Vince DeJesus, another LMS science teacher and LMS Student Council adviser, spoke at the dedication ceremony about Zaccaro.

“Almost every sentence she said started with ‘I have an idea,’” DeJesus said. “The camaraderie among our staff and the enthusiasm in our students came from her. She always wanted to make Liberty more exciting and more fun.”

Christina Faust, a new science teacher at LMS this year, discussed the school’s plans to turn the courtyard area into an outdoor classroom that students will be able to use in the next couple of years.

“I never got to meet her, but not a day goes by that I don’t see the inspiration that she left,” Faust said about Zaccaro.

West Orange Councilwoman Susan McCartney also spoke at the ceremony. She is the council’s liaison to the West Orange Environmental Commission and was Zaccaro’s friend, and they worked together on a number of green initiatives over the years.

“She always made it work,” McCartney said. “And I think that’s why we got along so well. Even though it’s so sad and sorrowful when someone dies, this is a wonderful way to honor her.”

LMS Principal Robert Klemt discussed plans for the courtyard in an interview with the West Orange Chronicle at the event, saying that, while nothing has been settled yet, he’s hopeful the school can build some kind of greenhouse or sustainable garden.

“She would have loved this,” Klemt said of the tree planted in Zaccaro’s honor. “It’s sad that the untimely passing of one of our teachers is the impetus for it, but to see the students grab the seedlings and then have them plant them in their yards is great.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic