WO Girl Scouts take action, plant garden outside library

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Girl Scout Troop 20262, which serves fifth-graders at Hazel and Gregory elementary schools, recently took the first step in its “Take Action Project.” For their Junior Girl Scout ranks, the girls voted to install a community garden outside the West Orange Public Library. On Monday, Sept. 9, they planted fall mums and bulbs that will bloom in the spring. The girls will maintain the garden, plant each season, and hope to hold library events and reading experiences with the children’s librarian in the spring.

Photos Courtesy of Jennifer Kaywork