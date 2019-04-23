Senior citizens dance the night away at WOHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange Senior Citizen Prom was held at West Orange High School on April 10, to the delight of all attendees.

West Orange senior citizens were treated to dinner, music and dancing as part of the high school’s commitment to building multigenerational relationships in the community. Members of the Student Council and the boys’ and girls’ step teams, and student volunteers greeted their guests with cheers as they were escorted into the Tarnoff Cafeteria. Seniors arrived either in their own vehicle or by buses provided by their nursing homes and the school district.

Following dinner, dancing began as students partnered with seniors to dance along to ’50s and ’60s music, followed by the “Electric Slide,” “Cha Cha Slide” and “Cupid’s Shuffle.”

“This is a fantastic event,” Township Councilwoman Michelle Casalino said. “It’s wonderful to see how the students are interacting with our seniors.”

“I always say that I am proud to be the principal of West Orange High School,” said Hayden Moore, who emceed the group dances. “When I see how our students show respect and genuine caring to members of our extended community, it shows their character and integrity, not only in words, but in deeds.”

Performances by the step teams ended the evening, which was free to all senior citizens attending.

“We hope to see even more seniors show up next year,” Moore said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD