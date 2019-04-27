Bloomfield activist delivers his message in D.C. protest

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield resident and environmental activist Ted Glick staged a protest in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning, April 18, by occupying the ledge above the entrance to the headquarters of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. His action, which included a banner unfurled 30-feet above the sidewalk, advocated the discontinuation of fossil fuel infrastructure projects.

A member of an environmental organization calling itself Beyond Extreme Energy, Glick climbed to the top of a metal awning with another BEE member, Drew Hudson, of South Carolina. Using an aluminum ladder, they made their ascent at 6 a.m. and descended at noon. They wore backpacks which contained water, rope, ponchos and the banner. The protest was live-streamed on social media. No arrests were made.

The message on the banner, which was fastened by rope to Glick and Hudson, was a suggestion for the name and purpose of the commission, known as FERC, to be changed to the “Federal Renewable Energy Commission” and “FREC.” Glick, who spent a year in a federal penitentiary for draft resistance during the Vietnam War, recently called attention to the proposed construction of a natural gas compressor in Roseland, on Eagle Rock Avenue, by protesting at the site.

In a Friday, April 19, telephone interview from his Bloomfield home, Glick said Beyond Extreme Energy is calling for the commission to reformed.

“Congress has to enact a new agency for renewable energy,” he said. “FERC was created in 1978. A lot has changed in 41 years. There’s a need for a new mandate for FERC’s leadership. That’s what it has to become — a leader.”

Beyond Extreme Energy decided two months ago on the protest. It occurred during the monthly meeting of commissioners who review and approve infrastructure permits.

“A lot went into it,” Glick said of the protest. “It was a group of about 15.”

On the Tuesday and Wednesday before the protest, there was practice for climbing and removing a 32-foot ladder. This occurred in the D.C. area. The ladder was stored in a garage near FERC headquarters. But Glick was not suppose to make the climb.

“A young woman from Michigan was going to do it,” he said. “But her grandmother got sick. There were several of us open to doing it.”

It was planned that Glick was to be one of the people who put the ladder against the building and then take it away. The ladder was returned by truck back to the garage while the protest was under way. Glick originally was assigned to pass out leaflets and speak to the press. But when the young woman could not join the protest, he stepped in.

The big question for the protesters, he said, was if they would cooperate with the police if an effort was made to remove them from the awning.

“We decided not to cooperate being taken down until a meeting of the FERC leaders was over,” Glick said. “Part of our purpose was to put pressure on the leaders. After the meeting was over, we figured we’d voluntarily come down.”

Officers from the Federal Protective Services, division of Homeland Security, arrived with Glick and Hudson on the awning.

“We were prepared to be arrested,” Glick said. “But they were agreeable for us to get our ladder, take away the banner and leave.”

Glick knew the FERC meeting had concluded once the press exited the building and stopped to speak with him. BEE members also attended the meeting.

“At the meeting, they called out to stop approving these gas infractures,” he said. “Once you do that, you can never attended a meeting again.”

Glick and Hudson were a little anxious about climbing down with backpacks so these items were lowered by rope.

“We were fortunate with the weather,” Glick said. “If it was sunny, that metal would have heated up.”

He believes that FERC is very slowly beginning to adjust its thinking to the times. The agency has four commissioners and one, according to Glick, almost always votes against the need for additional fossil fuel infrastructures.

“He doesn’t think there’s been enough research on the impact of natural gas infrastructures,” he said. “His name is Richard Glick. He’s no relation. We’ve been getting press coverage, so the word is out. But FERC is still making a lot of the wrong decisions.”