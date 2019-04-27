BFD receives federal award for supporting military reservists reservists

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Fire Department was the recipient of a Patriotic Employer Award at the township council meeting Monday, March 25. Chief Lou Venezia accepted the award from a Department of Defense representative.

The Bloomfield department had been nominated by Alex Nieves, a BFD firefighter who is currently also a member of the Army Reserves. It was because of his experience with a previous employer, while a reservist, that he decided to nominate the BFD.

Nieves, 34, has been a Bloomfield firefighter for three years. He had joined the Marines after graduating Bloomfield High School in 2000. After his 2008 discharge, he joined the Army Reserves. During a recent interview at BFD headquarters, looking into the future, Nieves said he had two more years until he could retire from the military and 22 more years with the BFD.

“I love my country first of all,” he said, “and helping people. Straight out of high school, I followed my uncle’s footsteps.”

As a Marine, Nieves was a truck driver and did two tours in Iraq. He spent a little over a year in Iraq as a machine gunner during the military engagement “Iraqi Freedom.” Before becoming a fireman, he was a dispatcher for a garbage disposal company. Nieves said that although by law employers must give a reservist time off, it is not always a simple matter. He also clarified military terminology. When a reservist is mobilized, they remain in this country. When they are deployed, they go overseas.

“Some bosses don’t like it,” he said about military leave. “With a prior boss, I was suppose to go away for a year. There’s always a chance you’ll be deployed.”

Nieves told his supervisor what was going to happen.

“My boss got a replacement and I trained him,” he said. “But I wasn’t deployed. Now he had two guys and he put me in a less attractive position. I thought he wanted to make me quit. Some employers try to make it difficult.”

But things were different in Bloomfield. Nieves is required to be on military leave one weekend a month and two weeks every summer and report to the Picatinny Arsenal. He notifies the chief and scheduling is arranged; even during the summer, there has never been an issue.

“We won’t lose a personal or sick day,” he said.

Nieves nominated the department because his colleagues support his military involvement.

“But the chief has the last say,” he said. “He’s always been supportive of what we have to do for our country. We currently have guys deployed for a year. Even though it might put a strain on the department, the chief doesn’t let it sway his decision.”

He submitted the award application in December to a DOD program called Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Each state has a committee to review applications. When the BFD was recognized, Nieves said he felt great.

“It was well-deserved,” he said. “The chief tries to make the department a better place. Being military-friendly is definitely a relief.”

Venezia said there can be difficulties rearranging schedules and finding proper coverage. But he does not want that to worry reservists because he will rearrange the manpower, viewing his department as a partnership.

“I try to plan the whole year whenever possible,” he said. “But some managers may have the mindset to create other difficulties for them.”

Other BFD firemen who are reservists are Carl Mercado, a naval reservist; and Calvin Urey and Kenneth Hall, both Army National guardsmen deployed to Africa.

‘They both have families,” Venezia said of Urey and Hall. “As an employer, we shouldn’t put them in a more difficult

position.”

After a deployment, Nieves said a reservist is allowed 30 days military leave. “You’re able to get your mind back to regular life,” he said. “In the military, you’re at work 24/7 and anything can happen. It’s the same with a shift here, but imagine that 24/7.”

Nieves, who is stationed at BFD headquarters, said he loves coming to work.

“You know the saying, if you find a job you like, you’ll never work a day in your life?” he said. “That’s how it is for me. But I love the military obviously. I’ve been in it for 20 years.”

Venezia said the department has about 25 men who have military service.

“This award is about the department,” he said.