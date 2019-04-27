Friends of Irvington Park carries on Jones’ legacy

IRVINGTON, NJ — Earlier this year, Omar Bilal Beasley and the late South Ward Councilwoman Sandy Jones said the Friends of Irvington Park had big things in store for 2019. But after Jones’ unexpected death Thursday, March 21, Beasley said the FOIP will continue to carry on her legacy.

“I’m still going to hold the annual Father’s Day Cookout, but it’s going to be changed to the Sandra R. Jones Annual Cookout,” said Beasley on Tuesday, April 23. “I’m going to make a request to the county that we do something in the park to honor Sandy. As you know, Sandy lived and breathed the park, so I think it’s only right that we do something in the park, in her memory.”

Beasley, the son of former Municipal Council President D. Bilal Beasley, who was also an Essex County freeholder and Team Irvington co-founder, is also the grandmaster of the Greater Grand Lodge Freemasons on Sanford Avenue. He said that means service to the community has been hardwired into him.

“Times change,” said Beasley. “We have our own ideas, but the foundation stays the same. Absolutely we’re going to carry on. Sandy would want that. She loved the seniors and the park, but prisoner re-entry was her passion.”

Beasley said his father once told him: “Always take care of the babies and the seniors” and “service is the rent we pay for our time on Earth,” something he sincerely believes.

“Ken Gibson, the former mayor of Newark, who recently died, and former Irvington Mayor Mike Steele, and all those guys opened the doors for my father. My father opened the doors for Sandy and Lebby (Jones), and now Tony (Vauss) has opened the door for Jamillah (Beasley-McCleod),” said Beasley. “We’re going to keep this legacy alive, man. Those before us left their mark, now it’s time for us to leave our mark.”

Beasley said that’s especially the case when it comes to seniors in town around the holidays. He and Jones organized activities for them, such as the recent Movie Night, which included multiple buildings along Nye Avenue.

“A lot of our seniors live alone and don’t have any family and some of them never come out of their apartments and Councilwoman Jones and I wanted to do something about that,” said Beasley on Tuesday, Jan. 8. “This gives them a chance to come out of their apartments. All three buildings are invited. Anything to bring people together.”

Beasley said bringing people of all ages together to utilize the park and other public facilities in town is what the FOIP is all about. Now that winter is over, he said he still can’t wait to kick off the entire slate of spring and summer programs he and Councilwoman Jones planned before her death.

“The Friends of Irvington Park are for the summer to come,” said Omar Bilal on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and again on Tuesday, April 23. “Once that comes, we’re going to bust out. We’ve got so many programs and events planned for our youth and our seniors, including a tennis tournament, basketball tournament, our annual Father’s Day Cookout and much, much more. We’re also planning to do some talent shows here, because we’ve got so many talented youth in this town that are just looking for an outlet and opportunity to show what they can do. We’re just waiting for the weather to break.”

Beasley said it’s all about building on other recent successful events and the park’s new attractions, including the state-of-the-art playground outside the D. Bilal Beasley Community Center, the new basketball court, water sprinklers, swings, running track, refurbished tennis courts and more.

“It’s all about the kids and showing them that there is more than what they see on a corner and on the news,” said Beasley on Tuesday, April 23. “Our children need to be exposed to more than the neighborhood.”