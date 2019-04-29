Beasley-McCleod’s departure opens another seat on Irvington’s BOE

IRVINGTON, NJ — Jamillah Beasley-McCleod was sworn in as South Ward councilwoman on Monday, April 22, replacing Sandy Jones, who died on Thursday, March 21. While that solved the problem of the empty seat on the Irvington Municipal Council, it left the Irvington Board of Education with another seat to fill.

The BOE recently replaced former board President Romaine Graham with S. Benbow, when Graham was appointed to take over the seat of Essex County Freeholder Lebby Jones, who died of cancer Wednesday, Jan. 9.

According to BOE member Joseph Sylvain, who was re-elected to a fourth term on the board on Tuesday, April 16, the board will handle Beasley-McCleod’s departure as it handled Graham’s, by soliciting candidates and appointing one to the open seat.

“As you know, we lost one of the great council members in the township’s history, which was Sandy Jones,” said Sylvain on Monday, April 22, during the swearing in of Beasley-McCleod in Council Chambers. “Because Sandy Jones was part of our Team Irvington Strong organization, by law, we have to replace her. Because Jamillah lives in the South Ward and we think that because she’s part of the Team Irvington Strong organization, we think that’s the best thing for her.”

Sylvain said Beasley-McCleod was at the top of a short list that also included her mother, Baseemah Beasley, the Irvington Democratic Committee chairwoman and a member of Team Irvington Strong.

“There are two persons that can be qualified for the South Ward — Baseemah Beasley and Jamillah,” Sylvain said. “What we figured is that her mommy may not have enough energy to run for the seat, because we’re going to have a campaign. We’re not going to take anything for granted. We have to knock door by door to look for the vote and talk to the people, because we strongly believe that it is not the money. Money is helpful, but it’s not the money that’s going to put you in office, but it’s people that are going to come out to vote that are going to put you into office.”

“Therefore, we found that Jamillah has more energy than her mother to go for the election, so her mother accepted that. So that’s why the change is,” said Sylvain. “Sometimes, in the leadership, you have to do some changes. … So we are looking at the best interests of the people.”

Sylvain said it will be a challenge to fill Beasley-McCleod’s vacant board seat so soon after Graham’s departure, but he believes the BOE and team Irvington Strong can do it.

Sylvain said he’s optimistic that things will turn out for the best.

“We will choose one,” he said. “I’m not going to say who that person is going to be, but soon you’re definitely going to be knowing that person. The reason is that we’re going to have a reorganization meeting. … At that time, the council will be choosing and, at that time, if there is not anyone challenging for the seat, the board will decide to appoint one. It will probably be one of ours, because we think that Jamillah was one of ours and, if we have to replace her with one of ours, it will be a good thing for the people.”

Mayor Tony Vauss, who previously served as BOE president for multiple years, spoke recently about the process to fill open BOE seats.

“The procedure is this: The school board now has to advertise for the vacant position. They’ll accept resumes. Then, at the next school board meeting, they will select from the resumes they received and that person will be appointed to fill the unexpired term. It’s voted on by the school board members. Send any resumes from anybody who’s interested.”

In the meantime, Vauss said the BOE would continue to set policy for the Irvington School District with its current members.