Incumbents sweep uncontested BOE election

IRVINGTON, NJ — Not surprisingly, the three members of the Team Irvington Strong social and political organization running uncontested for re-election in Irvington Board of Education election on Tuesday, April 16, swept to victory.

According to the unofficial election results posted on the Essex County Clerk’s website at www.essexclerk.com, incumbent board members Vice President and Acting President Richard Williams, Joseph Sylvain and Luis Antillus, won re-election with 659, 633 and 620 votes respectively, of the 1,919 votes cast.

A majority of voters also approved the 2019 school budget by casting 373 votes for it, and only 80 votes against it.

Williams could not be reached for comment about his successful re-election by press time this week and Antillus declined to comment about his win.

However, Sylvain said he was proud, grateful and humbled by the election results.

“I’ve been elected … in three terms and I’ve just been re-elected to a fourth term and, first of all, I have to thank God for his grace and, secondly, I thank everyone for re-electing me,” said Sylvain on Monday, April 22. “I feel great about that, because the people of Irvington have given me the privilege to serve them.”

Now that the election is finished, Sylvain said there is plenty of work to do on the board.

“There have been so many changes that have happened on the board,” said Sylvain. “As you know, we have the new school going on in Madison Avenue and the state Board of Education in Trenton gave us the results from our students’ test scores. That means that the students had high grades in their scores. I fought hard to make sure that all the kids can have the proper education with the high credential qualifications of the teachers and I’m very, very moved by the result that I have seen, as we speak, in the Irvington test scores and you can check this out. Everything is fantastic.”

Sylvain said part of his fourth term job is to spread the good news about the Irvington public schools and the township’s students.

“We have so many champions in Irvington in school that will have so many things they have to choose from, when it comes to full scholarships and their future,” said Sylvain. “They should know, every year, that we have 20 and 25 top students in Irvington High School. Most of the students, they get full scholarships.”

Sylvain said he has a personal stake in the academic success of Irvington High School students.

“Myself, I have my nephew who had a full scholarship his first four years,” said Sylvain. “This year, he’s going to be graduating. He went all the way down to Pittsburgh without paying any dime. He’s going to have his bachelor’s degree without paying a dime.”

Sylvain said success stories such as this are the new norm in Irvington’s public schools and he’s proud he had a hand in making that positive change happen.

“I would say thank you very much, for all the people who live in Irvington,” he said. “I think that I’m very lucky for them to trust me for that long. … If anyone needs anything from me, if they think that there is anything that I can do for them, I’m willing. My telephone is open 24 hours a day… I’ll be glad to serve them, as I always do.”