EO’s 5th Ward debate draws a large audience

EAST ORANGE, NJ — More than 400 people were in attendance on Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m., for the Presidential Heights Community Association’s 5th Ward City Council debate at New Vision Full Gospel Baptist Church on 4th Avenue, between 5th Ward Councilman Mustafa Brent and challenger Royston Allman, of the Ampere Civic Improvement Association and host of the “Change Makers” radio show.

Brent is seeking re-election to a second term in office in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4, and Allman is seeking to replace him as one of the two City Council members representing the 5th Ward.

“My back was to the audience, so I really couldn’t tell how many people came out,” said PHCA 2nd Vice President Tom Puryear, who moderated the debate. “I was surprised when I turned around and saw so many people.”

Puryear said he was pleased by the turnout, because it means the debate accomplished its goals.

“It was an opportunity for residents to find out what our candidates have to say and gives us some insights into some possibilities, as far as who they might vote for,” Puryear said. “And that was the whole purpose; to give people an opportunity to listen and hear the candidates speak and respond to questions and concerns that came from the community.”

Brent is running for re-election as part of the Green Team in 2019 ticket, with the support of the East Orange Democratic Committee and the Essex County Democratic Committee, both led by Chairman Leroy Jones. The other members of the Green Team in 2019 are: 1st Ward Councilwoman Amy Lewis, 4th Ward Councilman Casim Gomez and 4th Ward Councilwoman Tameika Garrett-Ward, and newcomers Brittany Claybrooks in the 2nd Ward and East Orange Board of Education member Vernon Pullins in the 3rd Ward.

Allman is trying to unseat Brent as part of the East Orange Progressive Democrats ticket, organized by former East Orange Councilwoman and Essex County Freeholder Carol Clark and former East Orange Councilman and city Code Enforcement Director Dwight Saunders, who are both seeking elected positions at the county level. Clark is running for the county register of deeds post currently held by former Newark Councilwoman Dana Rone, while Saunders is running for the seat on the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders formerly occupied by Freeholder Lebby Jones, who died in January. Former Irvington Board of Education President Romaine Graham is currently serving out the term on the freeholder seat.

Brent and Allman answered a variety of questions from Puryear that had been prepared in advance by the PHCA. They also responded to some questions from the audience and were given three minutes at the end of the debate to speak directly to voters.

Brent took the opportunity to give some insight into his background as a Newark firefighter and to elaborate on the reasons he ran for office for the first time four years ago, and why he is running for re-election to another four-year term this year. He also discussed his work representing the 5th Ward and in the rest of the city since 2016, as well as his legislative track record as the chairman of the council’s Public Works Committee.

“I just want to give people a vision into who I am as a person. People always ask me what got me to this position,” said Brent on Monday, April 22. “A couple years ago, unfortunately, while responding to a fire, I was burned. While responding to a fire, I was conducting a search and rescue and the back of the line that was supposed to be supplying fire suppression hit me with the hose about a half a foot away from my head and knocked my helmet and my mask off and, at that moment, I saw my life flash before my eyes and I remember seeing my father’s face and hearing him echo those words: ‘Son, your greatest accomplishments or failures are going to be to the devotion of others.”

Brent said his flashback to his father’s words during a life-threatening situation reminded him of his duty to serve his entire community, not just his family and in the line of duty as a firefighter, and inspired him to run for office in 2016. He also said that’s why he’s running for re-election in 2020 and why he needs to win the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4.

“And so I take that every day, when I look at the service that I provide for my community, when I go into the schools, when I speak at the graduations, when I come to the community meetings, when I go visit the seniors, when I go visit the family members that are in need, when the neighbor’s house burns down the street and I welcome them into the home,” said Brent. “So, for me, public service is inside of City Council, but the majority of it exists outside in the community and we are present and we are awake and many of the people in this hallowed hall have been there with us, when we champion causes throughout the city. And I’m going to end it with this — we, as a community, have to continue the progression to move forward. We don’t have time to reinvent or introduce a new idea.”

“The ideas and the legislation that my council colleagues and I, in tandem with the administration, have put into place have been successful and the momentum is present, when we have been recognized by major, major news organizations as a city on the rise,” Brent added. “The people are investing in our city, not because we’re giving the city away, because they see opportunities in the city by which they can grow their business. When we had our tax sale a few months ago, there were people in that crowd, a lot of them from this city, that were accessing equity from their home, taking their savings and saying, ‘You know what, I’m not going to complain about the situation, I’m going to use the opportunity that God has given me to reinvest in my community.’

“And so, moving forward, a few years ago, you guys made a decision. You decided on investment, you decided on growth, you decided on an opportunity to make our city better and the factual evidence will show that our property assessed value has gone up. With me sitting as the chairman of Public Works, we brought our street sweeping and our snow removal in-house and we created jobs for our community and, if you vote for me this coming June and November, we will continue that progress.”

Allman said everything that Brent said sounded good, but doesn’t match the reality of the city’s current finances the fiscal record of the current council, when it comes to giving developers excessively generous tax abatements in exchange for doing business in East Orange. Allman said he and other 5th Ward homeowners need better representation on the City Council then they have been getting, and he believes he is the man who can really give the people what they want and need.

“It’s about a vision for the future. Dealing with the facts at hand is not fear-mongering; deal with the facts as they are,” said Allman on Monday, April 22. “The fact is, you will get a tax bill later on. When the assessed values go up in the communities, it’s because you have buildings that are only paying a portion of their taxes. So that goes up and then it’s distributed, because they’re not paying their fair share. I’ll leave it at that.”

Allman said he has an alternative plan to guide and direct the city’s redevelopment that is better than the one Brent and the current council have been carrying out for the last four years, and he needs to be elected in order to implement it.

“What we’re talking about is a smart plan. We’re talking about being specific, measurable, doing something that’s attainable, realistic and time-based. That’s what it’s about,” Allman said. “I’ve been hearing the same thing for a long time. If you’re able to articulate to me, which I will be able to do as your councilperson, what is going on, I would insist that you are in on a developer hearing. Why isn’t the public there to hear what the developer is doing? We want to see more transparency in that matter, making you make the demands and you seeing firsthand what the deal is.”

Allman said, as a councilman, he would do what Brent and the current council members seem not to be doing: asking developers tough questions about their real plans for East Orange and holding them accountable to give back as much to the community as they are taking away from it in profits to line their pockets. He said giving away sweetheart deals and tax abatements to developers, just so they will come to the city to earn a profit, at the expense of existing homeowners, is not good enough and needs to change.

“If they stand before you and say, ‘We’re going to do this; we’re going to do that,’ well, what about our contractors? What about Ampere Electric? What about our other developers? What about H&H? What about these folks in our town?” Allman asked. “We need to put those things on the table, because a collection of wealth is something that our communities historically suffer from. So as pretty as things are, this is not fear, it’s just the actual facts.”

Allman also said longtime East Orange homeowners don’t have a surplus of wealth and to use it to invest in the city’s redevelopment is dangerous.

“I will not be telling you that you need to get on the bandwagon and take equity out of your home,” he said. “I don’t see that as responsible. First of all, if you understand and have empathy for the average person, you know that 40 percent of people don’t have $400 that they can just reach on in an emergency.”

“Historically, we need some education that’s going on, because many of our people are not working on a 30 percent base, when it comes to their residence,” Allman continued. “We oftentimes go above that, OK? So what the future holds is smart planning, representation that hears your needs. I want to fulfill your needs, not mine, and what I’m asking for is your vote to vote B-5 for the council.”