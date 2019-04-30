Oranges-Maplewood NAACP president says no more debates

ORANGE, NJ — Oranges-Maplewood NAACP President Tom Puryear, who resides in the Presidential Heights section of East Orange and also serves as the 2nd vice president of the Presidential Heights Community Association, said the Oranges-Maplewood NAACP won’t be hosting any candidates night events ahead of the June primary and the November general election.

Puryear helped the PHCA organize and host a debate on Monday, April 22, for the East Orange 5th Ward City Council seat race, that was attended by approximately 400 people.

“This is a municipal election and we’re not geared up yet for the other four wards. This is because I live in the 5th Ward and am an officer in the Presidential Heights Community Association,” said Puryear on Monday, April 22, at the debate in New Vision Full Gospel Baptist Church on 4th Avenue. “We are getting ready. In fact, there’s a communication going out in the morning in regard to the upcoming elections, which is, disregarding Maplewood, which is May 14, June 4 is the Democratic Party primary.”

Puryear said the Oranges-Maplewood NAACP is still gearing up to take a leading role in the Democratic Party primary, general election in November and the 2020 presidential election by focusing on voter registration, voter turnout and voter education. He had earlier said he was scheduled to meet with East Orange Democratic Committee and Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman Leroy Jones and others on Tuesday, April 9, to discuss those topics.

“Yes, the unit is involved and will be involved in the upcoming elections,” said Puryear on Tuesday, April 9. “The first election that we are aware of is the South Orange election. But first we’ll be doing voter registration for people in our catchment area. We are very concerned about the election in 2020, but we must prepare for that by dealing with 2019 first.”

The “catchment communities” that are represented by the Oranges-Maplewood NAACP include Orange, East Orange, West Orange, South Orange, Maplewood, Millburn, Livingston, Bloomfield, Belleville, Nutley, and Verona. Jones said that meeting with Puryear and the Oranges-Maplewood NAACP and other members of the Essex 5 on Tuesday, April 9, went well.

The Essex 5 are the local branches of the NAACP that operate in and around Essex County, including Irvington, Oranges-Maplewood, Montclair and Newark, as well as the Urban League of Essex County. The group was honored in February by Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. honored them at the 16th annual Essex County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards ceremony as part of the county’s observance of Black History Month.

Jones confirmed he’d met with Puryear and the rest of the Essex 5 on Tuesday, April 9. Puryear agreed with Jones and said the Oranges-Maplewood NAACP plan is to make the Essex 5 collaboration an ongoing concern that will focus on issues relevant to all participating communities. He said that includes the primary and the 2020 presidential elections.

“It is imperative that we civil rights units do not allow the acknowledgement to cause us to stray from our mission,” said Puryear on Monday, April 22. “Our catchment communities are experiencing the difficult days that we were warned about. Now is not the time to allow accolades to deter civil rights organizations from our goals and objectives.”

Puryear said he does hope that recognition for the Essex 5 from DiVincenzo and other county officials will lead to more progress on civil rights and other issues that they champion.

“It is my hope that our unit — Oranges and Maplewood — uses the acknowledgement that the county executive has graciously provided to encourage our members to keep our eyes on the prize and to continue to address the civil rights issues of our time,” said Puryear on Tuesday, Feb. 19, and again on Tuesday, April 9. “Now is not the time to rest on our laurels. We must always remember, ‘If there is no struggle, there is no progress.’ The words of Frederick Douglass must be our banner in the days ahead: ‘Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.’”

Irvington NAACP President Thurman Dancy attended the Essex County MLK Leadership Award Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 15, along with some of his branch members, including former President Merrick Harris, who said this year’s county event and meeting with DiVincenzo were different, because it represented the first time the Essex 5 all spoke with one unified voice. Harris also said he hopes the Essex 5 stay together and continue to collaborate on issues, including voter registration and voter education going forward.