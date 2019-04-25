NJ Superior Court upholds WO’s Essex Green redevelopment plan

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Bartels issued a ruling on April 5, upholding a decision by West Orange Township to designate Essex Green Shopping Center and Executive Drive as areas in need of redevelopment, according to an April 18 press release from the township.

In fall 2017, the West Orange Planning Board commissioned a study to determine if the Essex Green and Executive Drive properties would qualify for redevelopment. The study subsequently determined the properties qualify under state law as areas in need of redevelopment. The West Orange Township Council adopted the Planning Board’s recommendation to proceed in a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Joe Krakoviak voting against the measure.

Moving forward with redevelopment, however, hit a legal hurdle in January 2018, when West Orange resident Kevin Malanga, the named plaintiff, sought to have the decision overturned in Superior Court. Malanga did not respond to requests for comment from the West Orange Chronicle by press time April 23.

According to the township, Malanga’s legal action ultimately delayed the process and proved unsuccessful as Bartels dismissed the case with prejudice against the township, its Planning Board and the West Orange Township Council.

“The statute specifically allows for redevelopment of an area due to obsolescence, faulty arrangement or design, lack of ventilation and light, obsolete layout, or a combination of the above,” Bartels ruled. “As the township’s designation was supported by substantial evidence in the record, this court is bound to affirm that determination.”

The court, in a written opinion, found that all procedural and substantive requirements of the Local Redevelopment and Housing Law were complied with in their entirety.

According to the court, Malanga “failed to present evidence or legal authority warranting an invalidation of the resolutions” from the Township Council and Planning Board and further stated that Malanga’s arguments “lack merit.”

“The township is pleased with the court’s findings and is looking forward to moving ahead with a project that will benefit the entire West Orange community,” Mayor Robert Parisi said in the press release.

The Essex Green portion of this Redevelopment Zone was recently approved by the Zoning Board and is now being prepared for the construction phase of the project.

This is not the first time Malanga has filed suit against the township. His first lawsuit, filed in 2009, was an attempt to prevent the Main Street Redevelopment project from moving forward. That lawsuit was similarly dismissed by the New Jersey Supreme Court in 2014, making way for the $200 million Edison Lofts redevelopment project.