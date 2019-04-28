WO officially owns Rock Spring

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Vision became reality as West Orange Township officials closed on the Rock Spring Golf Club property in the Conference Room at Town Hall on April 18, according to an April 22 press release from the township. The Office of State Comptroller approved the acquisition. The 138-acre site, offering views of the Manhattan skyline was sold to the township by the Montclair Golf Club, which acquired the property in 2016. The course is scheduled to open in early May with an exact date to be announced soon.

The 6,600-yard par-71 course sits on a rolling tree-lined site along the first mountain ridge in West Orange and was founded in 1925. It features many design elements with green complexes designed by legendary golf course architect Seth Raynor. The Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange has played host to the New Jersey State Open in 1981, 1990, 2000 and 2009; the U.S. Healthcare Classic; and many state PGA and USGA qualifying events.

Former Rock Spring Golf Club members tried to halt the transaction by threatening to file a lien on the property, but the township and the Montclair Golf Club immediately went to court. On April 8, a temporary restraining order was entered by Superior Court Judge Jodi Lee Alper in Newark, which resulted in the former club members conceding the claim the next day. Alper then entered a permanent restraining order, which permitted the transaction to move forward on an expedited basis.

“West Orange is excited to now own the Rock Spring Golf Club at West Orange. This is a premier golf course in the mid-Atlantic region which will now serve the entire community, our neighbors and visitors. We look forward to its success and the opportunities it presents to preserve open space and improve the quality of life,” Mayor Robert Parisi said in the press release.

Negotiations to purchase the Rock Spring property began in early January 2019, and were completed in about 90 days. Parisi initially outlined the town’s plans for purchase during a West Orange Town Council meeting on Feb. 19. Two weeks later, Parisi held a special town meeting at Rock Spring to an overflowing crowd of residents to address concerns and answer questions about the purchase. The township reached out and received favorable consideration from the state Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program and was advised that whatever portion of the 138 acres that remains permanent open space for recreational uses would qualify for Green Acres funding.

According to council President Jerry Guarino, in the weeks leading up to the final vote for approval of the purchase of the golf course, all council members were inundated with emails. Countless town residents expressed their support for the town’s purchase of the property and preserving open space, with only a relatively small number opposed to the transaction.

On March 19, at a council meeting held at Liberty Middle School to accommodate the large crowd of residents in attendance, the council approved the necessary sale of bonds with a 4-1 vote, clearing all hurdles for the purchase of the property. Councilman Joe Krakoviak was the only opposing vote.

The Department of Community Affairs Local Finance Board unanimously approved a waiver of the standard 5-percent deposit due to the expedited process necessary to purchase the land. The bonds were sold in early April to the investment firm of Oppenheim & Co. with a net interest rate of 2.85 percent.

On April 9, the township approved a 20-month contract with KemperSports of Chicago after a nationwide quest for a firm to professionally manage the golf club. KemperSports currently operates Galloping Hill Golf Course in Union, the Knoll in Parsippany and the Skyway Golf Course in Jersey City, as well as 42 other public courses with a total of 102 courses throughout the United States.

Steve Skinner, CEO of KemperSports, said, “This property truly represents a piece of U.S. golf history and we are excited to be involved in the evolution of Rock Spring Golf Club at West Orange and in bringing a very special golf experience to the New Jersey and New York metropolitan region.”

Photos Courtesy of David Cronheim and Joseph Fagan