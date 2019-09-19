Out of Darkness walk draws big crowd

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 5th annual “Out of Darkness Walk,” sponsored by the American Society for Suicide Prevention, was held at Brookdale Park on Saturday, Sept. 14. The effort was dedicated to Gerise Carter, wife of Bloomfield High School football coach Mike Carter. A large contingent of BHS football players made the walk, as did cheerleaders, other BHS athletes and local residents. Many were bound together by knowing of someone who had taken their own life. More than 300 people registered in total, and nearly $35,000 was raised for ASSP. The event was co-chaired by Lisa DeFabbi whose brother, Vincent,” took his own life.

Speakers gave some startling statistics concerning suicide in America: It is the second highest cause of death among people age 10 to 44; a suicide is attempted every 12 minutes; one in 17 adults has a serious mental illness; women attempt suicide four times more often than men, but men are three times more likely to kill themselves.

Participants in the walk were encouraged to wear necklaces of colored beads that were made available. White beads signified the loss of a child; gold, a parent; orange, a sibling; and there were six other colors.

BHS added a new crisis counselor, Jessica Zarra, this year because of increased concern for mental-health issues. Crossing the finish line after the 1.5 mile walk were crisis counselors Heather Cannon and Cindy Sherman, who said the response to signs of mental illness at the school is more robust this year and gave examples, including the Kind Club, which is in its second year, according to Cannon.

“It’s an advocacy group made up of students,” she said. “It’s an outreach group, a student voice.”

Cannon also said the school now has a mental-health committee comprised of teachers, custodians, security guards — anyone with an eye on students. And, there will be a youth mental-health professional development day on Monday, Oct. 14.

“There’s a lot of reasons for the increase of students thinking of taking their own lives,” Sherman said. “There’s the whole social media effect and online bullying. Students rate their self-esteem based on how many people look at their online posts. A lot of times kids won’t talk about it, but post it.”

Cannon said suicide is an epidemic, a fact that is becoming well known.

“It’s not new,” she said. “For our kids, it’s because of a lack of coping skills.”

She said the crisis counselors had made an effort to raise awareness of suicide prevention just the previous night, at a football game, and leading up to Saturday’s walk.

“The more we put ourselves out there, and the information, the more students will be comfortable to come to us,” Cannon said.

Another innovation at the high school is the Instagram account @BHS_crisis, which students can use to send messages to crisis counselors.

“It’s a nice way to stay connected and they’ve been respectful,” she said.

“We see kids supporting kids,” Sherman said. “They come into the crisis office and they’re very aware to get someone’s attention as soon as possible if a friend is in distress.”

Cannon said the crisis counselors want the students not to fear talking to them, or to think their office in Room B-274 is where students go before being sent off to the hospital.

Another club in the school that helps students in distress is called GLOW, which is “for students who are gay, lesbian or whatever,” Sherman said. “The Kind Club and GLOW are perceived as doing a lot of outreach to the community.”

And while they said LGBTQ students are at high risk for suicide, both counselors said they never know what issues will come through their door.

“If they walk in, they’re not having a great day,” Sherman said.