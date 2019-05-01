Belleville students earn honors at art show showountywide show

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Art Educators of New Jersey welcomed 103 students from throughout Essex County to the Hall of Records for the Art Educators of New Jersey student art exhibit on Thursday, March 21st. This is the 15th consecutive year DiVincenzo has partnered with the Art Educators of New Jersey to present the student artists exhibit at the Hall of Records.

During the month of March, the first-floor lobby of the Hall of Records was transformed into a student art gallery. Employees and visitors to the county building were treated to the colorful and lifelike portraits, paintings and drawings.

“Essex County has some very creative and talented student artists at all age levels from elementary to high school. The original artwork that is included in our exhibit is truly inspiring,” DiVincenzo said. “I am proud to have been a partner with the Art Educators of New Jersey to present this exhibit. This is an opportunity to promote our students’ positive achievements and enables the general public to see the talent in our schools,” he added.

“This is a wonderful observance to emphasize the value of art education for children of all ages and encourage support for art programs in our public schools,” said Catherine Kondreck, Chairwoman of the 2019 New Jersey Art Educators of New Jersey Essex County Exhibit. “These students have worked very hard and it is wonderful to have them receive this recognition. Kudos to them and our county leaders for continuing to put Essex County and our children first! We especially want to thank the County Executive for giving us the opportunity to share the talents of our students with the public,” she noted.

This year’s show featured original works of art created by 103 students who ranged in age from elementary school to high school level. The students came from 15 different Essex County schools. The Belleville students whose drawings and paintings that were featured in the exhibit are as follows:

Students receiving awards were Abigail Baldeo, Angelina Rodriquez, Bryan Sanchez, Carla Cagandakan, Dario Duran, Erika Solis, Gabriel Pascual, Gabriela Rojas, Gwyneth Esteves, Kayla Modesto, Keyla Villacreces, Leidy Perez Garcia, Maria Chu, Mavi Liqaya, Natalie Marquez, Nathan Orozco, Pauline Luzaran, Stefany Fernandez, Trinidy Quintero and Xin Yin Chen.