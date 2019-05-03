Chamber’s 21st 5K race is Sunday

NUTLEY, NJ — The 21st annual Nutley Chamber of Commerce 5K Fun Run will be held this coming Sunday, May 5, at the Oval on Franklin Street. This year the Chamber will sponsor not only the 5K run but three additional events for other age groups. For the youngsters there are two races: a Short Sprint for children 5 and younger that will start at 8:40 a.m., and a Kids Fun Run for youths ages 6 to 8 that gets under way at 8:50 a.m. Also that day will be a new event, the 1-mile walk, that will start at 9:15 a.m. Organizers say that race will attract grandparents and their grandchildren. All races will be accepting participants on Sunday morning. A fee is charged for all entries.

But it’s the 5K race that will grab all the attention on Sunday morning. Oh, sure, the bleacher seats in the Oval will be filled with moms and dads who have come early to see the kid races. But it’s the 5K that will be generating all the excitement. More than 300 racers are possible. And the town is ready. One side of several downtown streets will be blocked off for the runners. Volunteers at water tables will hand cups of water to racers passing by. The Nutley Fire Department will have a first-aid crew at the ready, and the police will hold back spectators as the hundreds of racers run behind the pacer car, many running all out, hoping to top their personal best time.

Each year the race has been organized by a small committee of the Nutley Chamber of Commerce. It all started back in the late ‘90s after Mike Zippo joined the chamber. Zippo had always been a runner: countless races, six marathons, in New York, the Marines, down the Shore. He loved the sport. And as a new member of the Nutley Chamber, he wanted to do something that would help the town. He started talking about a race, a 5K race, that would give Nutley a chance to show itself to out-of-towners. “I told them it was a good idea,” he said. “And they agreed with me. And then they said, ‘OK, you’re the chairman.”’

Zippo said the first Nutley Chamber of Commerce 5K Fun Run was held soon after. A total of 110 runners were entered.

The race has been held every year since and not much has changed. The original committee of four members has now grown to six. The 2019 members are Zippo, who is the chairman, Barbara Chiarieri, John Lee, Melissa Blum, Lorraine Kucinski and Rzempoluch Blaire. The committee starts organizing everything each year about four months prior to race day. The race is sanctioned by the United States of America Track & Field New Jersey. The USATF NJ assures that the course meets certain standards. According to committee member Chiarieri, prior to this year’s race the USATF NJ came to town and recertified the course.

The professional group CompuScore is handling most of the technology. Every runner has a chip attached to themselves that is activated when they cross the starting line and the finish line. If you are in the stands when the gun goes off, it might seem like hundreds of runners are all jumbled together. But the CompuScore computers are tracking each individual competitor to the fraction of a second. And there is no delay in compiling the results of the race.

“At the end of the race,” said Zippo, “they can see the results right away.”

One very human aspect of the race is the need for volunteers on race day. They hand off the water to the runners at curbside during the race, and hand out snacks — bananas, coffee, oranges and water — in the Oval before and after the race.

“Plenty of water,” said committee member Chiarieri, who is in charge of enlisting the volunteers.

“I usually call up the high school first,” she said, “I ask them for 20 volunteers.”

She said the school normally has students who need volunteering credits, such as Scouts for a badge or perhaps a student seeking credits for college applications.

She then calls a friend at a local bank who can always provide another 10 volunteers.

“Those 30 volunteers are usually enough,” she said.

When asked about parking on race day, she said it shouldn’t be bad. Most of the race course has only one side of the street blocked off.

“I think many people will be walking to the Oval,” she said.

The purpose of the race, according to Chiarieri, is to raise money for a group or organization that has benefited the town. From the first race to the race that will be held this coming Sunday, money has always been given to such a group. Some recent beneficiaries are the Family Service Bureau and the Phoenix House. Last year, the money that was collected was split four ways and each of the four veterans’ groups in town received an equal share. This year, the Education Foundation of the Nutley School District will be the recipient of $9,000.

Chiarieri said to qualify for the donation the recipient must be a Nutley organization.

The race also enables the Chamber of Commerce to give back to the community.

Most runners who enter run solo, but some individuals band together as a group. Chiarieri said many of the groups that enter are doing it to demonstrate their support of the beneficiary or the town. She said the largest group that she can recall over the past few years had 32 members. She added that a few dogs on leashes have run with their master and sometimes a toddler in a stroller will be pushed the entire 5 miles by their mom or dad.

“One year,” she said, “there was a firefighter who ran in full gear.”

Before the 9:15 a.m. start of the race, the national anthem will be sung by a group from a local dance studio. The singers are Ava Minichini, Nutley; Sami Alper, Nutley; Emerson Morales, Nutley; Miya J. Chu, Clifton; and Julia De Block, Clifton.

The Nutley Chamber of Commerce 5K Fun Run will begin in the Oval. The runners will leave the Oval onto Chestnut Street and turn right. They will then turn left at Whitford Avenue then turn right onto Satterthwaite Avenue then right on Washington Avenue to Centre Street. After a few blocks on Centre the runners will turn right onto Franklin Avenue and then a right on Chestnut and then a quick right back into the Oval to the finish line. The race will take about 15 minutes before the first runners enter the Oval and another half-hour before all the stragglers have arrived.