Nutley Female Athlete of the Month

Fallyn Stoeckel

Freshman, NHS softball

“Fallyn has stepped in as a freshman and is playing like a seasoned veteran. She leads our team in Batting average, hits, doubles, and is tied for the most runs scored. On the mound she has been doing a tremendous job for us. She is a fierce competitor and a great team mate. She has an extremely bright future and if this first month is indicative of what she is capable of the future looks very bright!”

— Luann Zullo, NHS softball coach

This your freshman season. What did it feel like to play in your first high school game?

I was nervous before the game but once I stepped on the mound, I pitched like it was any other game. I tried to just stay focused on one pitch at a time.

As a pitcher, what is your mind-set when you’re in the pitching circle?

When I am pitching, I focus on each batter individually. I set my mind to getting one out at a time and hitting my spots.

What are your goals for the team and for you personally this year?

My goals for the team are to do well in the county tournament and state tournament. My personal goal is to try and make all county or all state.

What is your best game this season so far?

My best game this season was when we played Lenape Valley. They were ranked 18th in the state at the time we played them and we were tied for eight innings. We won with a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth. I pitched all nine innings and went 2 for 3 at the plate.

When you’re not playing softball, what do you do for fun?

When I have free time, I like to hang out with my friends or listen to music. I also like to play basketball in the off-season.

Do you have any pre-game rituals?

I do not have any pre-game rituals but I do wear a headband every game.

Who are your role models?

My role models are my parents. They come to every game to support me and are always there for me. They are always pushing me to do my best on and off the field.

One of my favorite softball players is Keilani Ricketts who pitches for the USSSA Pride and played at the University of Oklahoma. I have always looked up to her and wanted to play like her since I started pitching.

Besides softball, what is the best thing about being in high school so far?

Since this is my first year in Nutley, playing basketball gave me the chance to meet new friends. I also enjoy going out to lunch with my friends every day.