Village officials working to increase affordable housing in SO

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At its April 22 meeting, the South Orange Board of Trustees pulled a resolution that would settle with the Fair Share Housing Center how South Orange will meet the state-mandated fair housing requirements, which would pave the way for affordable housing units to be built in the village. The resolution was pulled because of what village President Sheena Collum said were technical issues, and the resolution will be on the agenda at the next meeting on Monday, May 13. Though the BOT did not vote on the resolution, several members of the public still spoke about it at the meeting.

Audrey Winkler, the executive director of JESPY House, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with learning and developmental disabilities live independently, spoke in support of the resolution.

“You all have been very supportive so I wanted to thank you, but I hope we can move forward with this,” Winkler said at the meeting. “It’s really important for our clients, and it’s not just a project for JESPY. It’s also family affordable housing. It’s for everybody that can’t afford housing here and that’s really important.”

Mpingo Bugg-Levine spoke at the meeting in support of the settlement as well, saying that families who want to live in South Orange should be able to do so and that affordable housing units will make that possible.

“When we talk about how everybody belongs here, we’re not just talking about people with disabilities who cannot afford to stay here,” Bugg-Levine said. “Economic diversity is so vital and so important to the community of South Orange. We think this is such a fantastic project because it allows for an integrated setting for families and people with disabilities to live together. I think it could be a model to other towns.”

Several clients of JESPY House also asked the BOT to support the resolution when it was on the agenda, including Jodi Kanner, Brian Cranz and George Mateis.

In her response, Collum said the village’s legal department has to revise some of the language in the resolution before the BOT can vote on it. However, she expects it to pass with full support of all trustees at the next meeting.

“It truly is a matter of administrative work,” Collum said. “It’s a really special moment for South Orange because we didn’t fight out numbers; we didn’t try to use vacant land to justify why we shouldn’t be using affordable housing.”

She said South Orange will build approximately 100 affordable housing units by 2025, adding that in drafting the resolution, the village reviewed its previous policies regarding affordable housing and worked to improve them.

“This is about the real construction of affordable units, not saying ‘maybe things might get built,’” Collum said. “I firmly believe that if we follow the path on the redevelopment that we’re doing, we will build 100 affordable units by 2025. To put that into context, for the past 30 years there have been 21 family-oriented units. It’s depressing and a little despicable. So we’re righting that ship now and I’ve seen nothing but support from everyone on this governing body to move things forward.”