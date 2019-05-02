SOMA Star Athlete: Lauren Lake, CHS girls’ lacrosse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School senior Lauren Lake, from South Orange, has been playing midfield on the CHS girls’ varsity lacrosse team since her freshman year. This year she is the team’s captain and leading scorer. Lake will continue her lacrosse career next year at Dartmouth College, a challenge for which she is ready and excited. Along with lacrosse, Lake has been playing soccer since third grade. According to head coach Krysta Cento, “She is a very hard worker.”

Lake has more than 170 high school career goals and more than 200 career draw controls. In 2016, she received the North Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League First Team All League Award; the Super Essex Conference All Conference Award for girls’ lacrosse in the Liberty Division and was named to First Team Liberty Division; won her team’s Most Valuable Player Award; was chosen for the U.S. Lacrosse National Tournament, Oneida Division NNJ Team 2; and was chosen for the 2016 Brine National Lacrosse Classic All-Star Team, which was National Champion that year. In 2017, she was chosen for the U.S. Lacrosse National Tournament, NNJ Team 1. In 2018, Lake was named the NJIGLL Freedom Conference player of the week; won the team’s MVP Award again; and again won the Super Essex Conference All Conference Award for girls’ lacrosse in the First Team Liberty Division.

When did you first get involved with lacrosse?

I got involved with lacrosse when I was in seventh grade because my best friends played it and convinced me to join. I also began playing club lacrosse for DEWLAX in eighth grade, so that’s when the sport became more serious for me.

What is your favorite memory from participating in lacrosse?

My favorite lacrosse memory would definitely be playing in summer lacrosse tournaments with my club team DEWLAX.

What do you like to do for fun when you aren’t on the field?

When I’m not on the field I enjoy going on adventures with my friends in New York City, taking naps or just hanging out with my friends.

What is one of your proudest lacrosse memories?

My proudest lacrosse memory was when I scored my 100th career goal!

Do you have any superstitions relating to lacrosse?

Yes! I always have to wear my purple headband for games.

If you could travel to anywhere in the world, where would you go?

If I could travel anywhere in the world I would go to Hawaii because I’d love to go surfing, swimming with sharks and hiking.

What is something that most people probably don’t know about you?

Something that most people don’t know about me is that I have two fake teeth.

Is there any specific music you listen to to get pumped up for a game?

I love listening to Ariana Grande for a pregame pump-up!