Seniors celebrate ‘Hollywood in Bloomfield’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services presented its 4th annual Senior Prom on Friday afternoon, May 3. The event was held at the Knights of Columbus, on State Street. According to Paula Peikes, the human services supervisor, 165 people attended. The prom was open to Bloomfield and Glen Ridge residents, the two communities the Bloomfield Department of Health cover.

The theme of the affair was “Hollywood in Bloomfield” and each place setting had a diminutive Oscar. Song was provided by Arminio who also played the saxophone. Twenty local restaurants provided the victuals which included sandwiches, chicken, pasta and pizza. Dessert was cake.

In attendance were Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia and NJ Sen. Robert Menendez. Also from the town council were Sarah Cruz and Nicholas Joanow and the health director, Karen Lore. Nursing students from Bloomfield College assisted as they do each year, as did volunteers from the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network.

“We have so many people who come together and make this a wonderful event,” Peikes said. “Our seniors are the building blocks and foundation of our community. It is wonderful that all the dignitaries came out to welcome and celebrate them.”