Freeholders honor OHA, OHDC; proclaim April as National Fair Housing Month

ORANGE, NJ — During its meeting on Wednesday, April 10, at Bloomfield Town Hall, the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders honored the Orange Housing Authority and the Orange Housing Development Corporation and proclaimed April as National Fair Housing Month. The commendation was sponsored by Freeholder President Brendan Gill.

The Orange Housing Authority and the Orange Housing Development Corporation are organizations that strive to ensure safe, decent, affordable housing and to end housing discrimination. Its mission is to help families and residents secure opportunities to live in an environment in which they can fulfill their potential.

In addition to helping families transcend their living experience, each has also advocated for initiatives to expedite the foreclosure and redevelopment process for vacant and abandoned real estate. Each has partnered with the city of Orange to revitalize the Central and East Ward, assisted with the enforcement of building codes and neighborhood development and have continued to make progressive moves via the current economic climate to meet the needs of Orange residents.

Last year, the Fair Housing Act celebrated its 50th anniversary. The act was designed to protect Americans from discriminations in the sale, rental and financing of housing based on color, race, national origin and religion, and it was later extended to sex, disability and family status.

District 5 Freeholder Carlos Pomares, Freeholder At-Large Patricia Sebold, District 1 Freeholder Robert Mercado and District 4 Freeholder Leonard Luciano were also on hand to commend the Orange Housing Authority and the Orange Housing Development Corporation.