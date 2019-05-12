Badlani Foundation unveils Traffic Safety Mural at WOHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following a week of activities from the Nikhil Badlani Foundation Youth Advisory Board at West Orange High School, on May 3 the foundation and school unveiled its new Traffic Safety Mural.

The mural was the idea of Brett Zeligson, a WOHS junior and member of the Youth Advisory Board. He wanted to add something permanent to the high school, so the wall outside the cafeteria is now covered with the NBF’s traffic safety pledge. As students pass their driver’s test, they will take the pledge and add their thumbprint to the mural.

“I wanted to make a more permanent mark on the school,” Zeligson previously told the Chronicle. “I really like that people can make their mark on the wall and come back in 10 or 15 years and see their impact.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic