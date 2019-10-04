Townwide Yard Sale draws big crowds and blue skies

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Friends of the Glen Ridge Library hosted its fourth annual Townwide Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 28, to raise money for library programs and services.

Friends President Jan Rohal hoped to make $5,000 from the event, which brought residents to their driveways with a plethora of items while their kids offered lemonade and cookies on the sidewalk. Another 30 people, some not from Glen Ridge, were in the NJT Parking Lot on Bloomfield Avenue with the same idea, and for the first time, the Friends set up a snack shack in the lot.

“It makes it a family event,” Rohal said. “People can go to individual houses and then come here for lunch.”

Volunteers from the Girls Club at Glen Ridge Women’s Club assisted, as did library volunteers. Rohal thanked the Department of Public Works, the police and the borough administration for also helping out. And some residents said they were donating their receipts from the sales.

Hugh and Margot Macdonnell will contribute their earnings to the ALS Therapy Development Laboratory in Boston. Kathy Sweet will be donating her receipts to the Glen Ridge High School baseball team, for which her son Hayden plays.