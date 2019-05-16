Clouds finally depart, and ‘Town Paints’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield held its annual “Town Paints” event on Saturday, May 11, on the Green. This is an opportunity for professional and amateur artists to present their work for exhibition and judging. A tent was erected across from the Civic Center for just that. Tables and art materials were also provided for children and parents. The event was sponsored by the Bloomfield Art League, which is under the umbrella of the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department. The league is in its 88th year.

According to Gabriela Guida, who is in charge of cultural affairs for the department, 29 professionals, 16 amateurs and 50 children, ages 6 to 17, exhibited. There were also five raffles with gift cards for painting material, art league membership and Recreation Department programs.

The show exhibited watercolors, oils, acrylics and pencil works. Something of a surprise, although not a painting, a work using the technique of repousse, which is a relief of hammered metal, was exhibited.