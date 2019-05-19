East Orange suffers its third homicide of the year

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Thursday, May 9, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and East Orange Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida announced the city had suffered its third homicide of the year on Wednesday, May 8.

Stephens and Saldida said the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide-Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from East Orange, is investigating the fatal shooting of Timothy Tyreek Melendez, 31, of East Orange.

“On Wednesday, May 8, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Melendez was shot in the 200 block of North Grove Street in East Orange,” said Stephens on Thursday, May 9. “He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. yesterday. The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

This death brings the number of homicides this year in East Orange to three. The first homicide occurred Tuesday, Jan. 1, when authorities said Ibn Downey, 18, of Newark was fatally shot in the 200 block of North 17th Street in East Orange.

The second homicide occurred Sunday, March 17, and involved Rashawn Y. Simmons, 19, of East Orange, the son of Naimah Hall, founder of the Passion 4 Purpose nonprofit organization. Last year there were a total of five homicides in East Orange.

Hall cited her son’s death as the main reason why she dropped out of the 4th Ward City Council race in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4.